Autom Mate Launches Zero-Touch Service Delivery Framework to Eliminate Hidden IT Taxes

Helping Enterprises Resolve Tickets, Heal Systems, and Automate Routine Tasks Without Human Intervention

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autom Mate today announced the launch of its Zero-Touch Service Delivery Framework – an orchestration solution built to remove the hidden “IT taxes” that hold back digital operations, including manual approvals, ticketing delays, tool hand-offs and rework.

With Zero-Touch Service Delivery, routine IT tasks resolve themselves, securely, automatically, and with full audit visibility.

Powered by an enterprise-grade AI and hyperflow orchestration engine, Autom Mate connects the systems organisations already rely on – including IT Service Management, Observability, Discovery, Identity, HR and ERP platforms. This transforms siloed data and tickets into governed hyperflows that move from insight to action, without waiting for manual intervention.

Each automation executes within defined policy controls, can be instantly rolled back if outcomes differ, and automatically attaches proof-of-execution to the original ticket, giving leaders complete visibility, compliance assurance and operational trust.

“Every enterprise pays hidden IT taxes, in waiting, in manual effort, in rework,” said David Griffiths, CEO of Autom Mate. “Zero-Touch Service Delivery squeezes out those costs by letting AI and hyperautomation handle the repeatable work, while preserving all the guardrails enterprises need.”

Early adopters report dramatic reductions in manual touches, faster fulfilment of common service requests, and significantly less time spent preparing for compliance and audits thanks to built-in evidence capture. In many cases, service resolution speeds have improved by 50% or more, with routine tasks entirely self-executing.

With low entry costs and predictable ROI, Autom Mate enables organisations to modernise service delivery without replacing existing tools or governance structures.

Zero-Touch Isn’t the Future – It’s the New Standard

Autom Mate has built the orchestration fabric that makes Zero-Touch Service Delivery real today. The Framework is embedded across its entire product portfolio, including Community Edition, Enterprise Edition, MSP Edition and the AI Agent Composer.

“We didn’t build Zero-Touch as a feature, we built it as the foundation of every product we offer,” added Griffiths. “Our customers aren’t buying a promise. They’re already running production environments where tickets resolve themselves, systems heal themselves, and services just happen without waiting for a human to click ‘approve.’ This is real orchestration, and it’s happening now.”

With the Zero-Touch Service Delivery Framework deployed across its platform, Autom Mate is inviting enterprises to shift from reactive operations to autonomous orchestration at scale – securely, and with full governance.

Zero-Touch Service Delivery is available now in both Community (free) and Enterprise editions. Learn more or get started at autommate.com

