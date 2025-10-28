APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

TAIWAN, October 28 - Details 2025-10-28 President Lai attends AIPAC dinner event On the evening of October 27, President Lai Ching-te attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) dinner event. In remarks, President Lai thanked AIPAC for long highlighting the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. He also stated that Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, standing on the frontline against authoritarianism and defending our way of life and fundamental values. The president said that Taiwan will continue to increase military investment and bolster its self-defense capabilities. He expressed hope that Taiwan will make the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources in research and development, and deepen economic and trade collaboration to help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to the first ever delegation to Taiwan from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is a prominent nonprofit, dedicated to advancing US-Israel relations. It is a highly prestigious and influential organization in the United States. I am so pleased to see that AIPAC’s first delegation to Taiwan comprises over 200 people. I would like to thank President [Bernard] Kaminetsky and the delegation for their high regard and support of Taiwan. Let me also recognize Mr. Jeffrey Schwartz, founder of the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center, for his long-term promotion of exchanges between Taiwan, Israel, and the US Jewish community, and in particular his efforts in facilitating this visit. The delegation includes leaders from politics, business, and other sectors of the United States. Many of you are visiting Taiwan for the first time. Over the past few days, I am sure you have experienced Taiwan’s freedom, diversity, and vibrancy. Taiwan and the United States are steadfast partners that share the values of freedom and democracy. We are delighted that with cross-party support, Taiwan-US-Israel ties continue to deepen. At this important event, I want to take the opportunity to express my relief that the Israeli hostages have been released. Following the Hamas violent attack on October 7, 2023, Taiwan immediately condemned the attack and then provided assistance to the Israeli people through humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The latest ceasefire and release of hostages have been the most significant developments in the past two years. The breakthrough was a major diplomatic achievement for US President Donald Trump and an important step toward peace in the Middle East. I would like to recognize the tireless contributions of AIPAC members to regional peace during this period. Jewish culture has one of the longest histories in the world. In recent centuries, Jewish people have suffered constant persecution. Yet, with persistence and determination, the more than 15 million Jews around the world have become pillars of their respective communities. The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged. By working hard, they have made Taiwan an indispensable partner in the global high-tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence. Taiwan is one of the very few countries that holds International Holocaust Remembrance Day events each year with the Israeli and German missions. In recent years, commemorations have been attended by the president. In addition to reminding us of the grave historical significance behind the phrase “never again,” the events also pay tribute to all acts of courage against totalitarianism. Today’s global landscape is in a state of constant flux. Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but we are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. We stand on the frontline against authoritarianism, defending our way of life and our fundamental values. My friends, appeasement has never been the way to stop authoritarian regimes. Only the concept of peace through strength can overcome all changes and challenges. This is a maxim that the societies of Taiwan, the United States, and Israel have stood by for years. Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan. I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion. Over the past few years, Taiwan has further bolstered its self-defense capabilities. Next year’s defense budget, as defined by NATO, will exceed 3.32 percent of GDP. We aim to reach 5 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome and the US Golden Dome, Taiwan will build its own T-Dome multilayered air defense system. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to increase military investment. This includes building capacity in the indigenous defense industry and procuring necessary weapons and technology from other countries to bolster overall combat capacities. We hope that AIPAC will lend Taiwan even greater support and assistance in this matter. The United States has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Taiwan. Recently, Taiwan has also increased engagement with the Israeli administration and Knesset (parliament). Last month, I met with a delegation led by Mr. Boaz Toporovsky, chair of the Israel-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group. I was honored to receive a joint statement backing Taiwan’s international participation signed by 72 Knesset members from various political parties. We are very grateful for the demonstration of support from the Knesset, as well as its stance of firm opposition to Beijing’s “one China” framework and distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. In addition to cooperation on defense, security, and foreign affairs, at this critical juncture in the restructuring of global supply chains, Taiwan, the United States, and Israel should strengthen collaboration in the key areas of trade and investment. Taiwan is well-versed in advanced chip manufacturing and is very willing to enhance cooperation with Israel under President Trump’s AI Action Plan. When I served as mayor of Tainan, I was invited to Israel for the International Mayors Conference. I was deeply impressed by the diversity and resilience of Israel – the innovation nation. I look forward to Taiwan making the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources and experience in research and development. Together, we can deepen collaboration in such fields as semiconductors, ICT, and cybersecurity to jointly expand our global market share and bolster supply chain resilience. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to all of you for visiting Taiwan. I hope that the United States, Israel, and other partner countries will continue to highlight the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. When you return home, please share your experiences in Taiwan with your friends in all sectors of US society, so that more people can get to know Taiwan and understand what it has to offer. I believe that trilateral Taiwan-US-Israel cooperation can help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Details 2025-10-22 President Lai meets Tennessee Governor Bill Lee On the afternoon of October 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. In remarks, President Lai said that Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment and that the two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. The president noted that Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. Welcoming Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan, the president expressed hope that this will open up more opportunities for cooperation in many areas, while promoting industrial upgrading, and further consolidating the Taiwan-US partnership. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to begin by extending a warm welcome to Governor Lee and Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, who are visiting Taiwan for the first time. I am sure that their trip will help deepen the partnership between Taiwan and Tennessee and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Tennessee serves as a key industrial hub in the United States. Offering an excellent economic and trade environment, the state has attracted local investment and development from many multinationals and demonstrated strong economic momentum in recent years. As a longstanding and trustworthy trading partner of the US, Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment. At present, Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. We look forward to working with the US to build more secure, resilient, and competitive supply chains. This will not only help the US reindustrialize and become a global AI hub, but also encourage industrial growth on both sides. At the same time, Taiwan is sparing no effort to bolster such key industries as semiconductors, AI, national defense, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications. Across these areas, we aspire to link with Tennessee’s strong production and innovation capacity so as to further broaden the prospects for Taiwan-US cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to especially thank Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation. In particular, Governor Lee has signed Taiwan-friendly resolutions in five consecutive years and has encouraged the deepening of exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Tennessee in many domains, actively advancing the development of bilateral relations. During Governor Lee’s visit, Taiwan and Tennessee have also signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. This will help open up more opportunities for bilateral cooperation in such areas as high-tech manufacturing, electric vehicles, new energy, and innovation and R&D. This will not only promote industrial upgrading, but also further consolidate the Taiwan-US partnership. Furthermore, we welcome Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan. Looking ahead, I am confident that bilateral exchanges will grow even closer and new milestones will continue to be set. Governor Lee then delivered remarks, first saying that his delegation is delighted to be in Taiwan and that they have been greeted with kindness and generosity. He mentioned that Tennessee has, through legislative procedure and signed proclamations by the governor, recognized the importance of Taiwan in the world and of the strategic partnership between Taiwan and the state of Tennessee. The governor noted that, traveling in Taiwan, it has become evident to him that the importance of Taiwan in the globe, economically and as a business leader, is increasing rapidly, and that the world and the US recognize the importance of Taiwan as a strategic partner to the US. He added that they also recognize that Taiwan’s economy and business are growing exponentially, and for that reason Tennessee sees an incredible opportunity in expanding the partnerships that they have with companies from Taiwan choosing to invest in the state of Tennessee. Governor Lee said that because of their great desire to strengthen the partnership and the bonds between Taiwan and Tennessee, they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and made the commitment to open an office in Taiwan so that they can better understand the needs of the companies in Taiwan when they come to Tennessee. Governor Lee highlighted that one of the most valuable assets that companies from Taiwan bring to the people of Tennessee is the culture of Taiwan, noting how that enhances the culture of Tennessee. He said that they look forward to not only increased economic partnerships but to the partnership of cultures as the people of Taiwan and Tennessee become accustomed to each other.

Details 2025-10-21 President Lai congratulates new Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae On October 21, Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated that President Lai Ching-te, on behalf of the government and people of Taiwan, sincerely congratulates Member of the Japanese House of Representatives and new Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae on her election as Japan’s 104th prime minister at an extraordinary National Diet session. Spokesperson Kuo also stated that President Lai wishes the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Takaichi success in implementing all its policy objectives and for the nation to continue to develop and prosper. The president also expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will continue to enhance the friendship while working together to advance the well-being of both peoples. Spokesperson Kuo stated that Taiwan and Japan engage in close cooperation and have a genuine and solid friendship, adding that the peoples of both nations have long fostered bonds of mutual support. During the pandemic, she pointed out, Taiwan and Japan supported each other and worked together to overcome challenges. She also noted that after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster in September, the Japanese government provided a submersible water-level observation buoy, and Japanese citizens generously donated funds and even volunteered to be part of the “superheroes with shovels” debris removal effort in the disaster area, taking concrete actions to show care for those affected by the disaster in Hualien. The spokesperson emphasized that helping Taiwan’s people through tough times fully demonstrates the genuine kindness between democratic partners on the international stage and highlights the precious, family-like bonds that exist between Taiwan and Japan. Spokesperson Kuo noted that Taiwan and Japan are steadfast partners who share common values, and that Prime Minister Takaichi is a staunch friend of Taiwan. She expressed hope that both sides will continue to expand cooperation and exchanges and strengthen regional partnerships in a range of areas including trade and the economy, technology, disaster prevention, and security guarantees, so as to achieve new milestones for Taiwan-Japan ties, advance the well-being of our peoples, and jointly safeguard peace, stability, and prosperous development in the Indo-Pacific region. The spokesperson stated that President Lai is grateful to former Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru for his firm support for Taiwan during his time in office, and for continuing to emphasize at international venues, through both bilateral and multilateral joint statements, opposition against any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion. The president extended his sincere gratitude to the former prime minister for demonstrating through concrete actions his strong support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs, which has deeply moved the people of Taiwan. President Lai expressed hope that the friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue to grow, and that both sides can work together to contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and stability.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai meets Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles On the afternoon of October 10, President Lai Ching-te met with Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Saint Lucia for speaking up for Taiwan at various international fora and for its staunch support of Taiwan over the years. The president stated that faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity, further contributing to regional prosperity and advancement. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to meet with Governor-General and First Lady Charles on our National Day. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to you. This is Governor-General Charles’s first visit to Taiwan. His presence not only demonstrates the deep friendship between our nations but also injects new momentum into our common pursuit of a better future. I believe that this trip will provide Governor-General Charles with a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan and do much to enhance our diplomatic ties. Governor-General Charles has abundant experience in human resources management and places great emphasis on youth empowerment and national education policies. Over many years, Taiwan has provided many types of scholarships for Saint Lucians. To date more than 200 Saint Lucian students have studied in Taiwan, and 44 more scholarship recipients have arrived this year. I hope that after completing their studies and returning home, these students can become an important force to spur progress in Saint Lucia. Young people are the hope of a nation; and an investment in youth is an investment in a nation’s future. That is why, this year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program. As a result, three young Taiwanese are currently serving internships in Saint Lucian government agencies, and five young Saint Lucians are pursuing their dreams here in Taiwan. We hope that internships and cultural exchanges can broaden the horizons of the next generation. The creativity and innovation inspired in them can unlock unlimited possibilities for our nations’ futures. Faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Over the years, Saint Lucia has spoken up for Taiwan at various international fora. And at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Saint Lucian Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs Alva Baptiste emphasized that UNGA Resolution 2758 did not preclude Taiwan’s inclusion and participation in the UN system. We truly appreciate Saint Lucia’s staunch support for Taiwan. I look forward to Taiwan and Saint Lucia continuing to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity. This will allow us to further contribute to regional prosperity and advancement. In closing, I once again welcome Governor-General and Lady Charles as you join us for our National Day celebrations. May you experience Taiwan’s warm hospitality and have a very rewarding visit. I look forward to our diplomatic ties continuing to deepen and advance. Governor-General Charles then delivered remarks, first conveying greetings from the government and people of Saint Lucia. He said that he cannot express in words the elation they have just experienced on seeing this beautiful island nation for the first time, and on joining the 2025 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China. Already, he noted, they are moved by the welcoming arrangements here in Taiwan. Notwithstanding the full agenda planned for their stay, he said, he looks forward to sampling firsthand the vibrant culture of Taiwan and enjoying the people’s hospitality, as well as the sights and sounds of our cities. Governor-General Charles emphasized that the dilemma of size continues to make it difficult for small countries to achieve critical mass in any international forum, if only to be heard, and that this is a constant challenge for Saint Lucia. But, he said, they are not unsettled by this prospect, because they have friends like Taiwan by their side. As the world grows more insular with every passing day, he expressed his sincere wish, in the spirit of friendship and goodwill, that Saint Lucia and Taiwan will forge a path together towards a peaceful future and a brighter horizon. Governor-General Charles once again thanked the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for continued support and assistance to the government and people of Saint Lucia. He noted that they cherish and look forward to strengthening the bonds of our mutual friendship as we each strive to secure our sovereignty and move forward on the path of continued development and prosperity. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai meets Governor-General Froyla Tzalam of Belize On the afternoon of October 10, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Governor-General Froyla Tzalam of Belize and her husband. In remarks, President Lai thanked the government and National Assembly of Belize for having long voiced support for Taiwan at international venues. The president stated that throughout the 36-year diplomatic partnership between Taiwan and Belize, our two nations have shared the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights while deepening cooperation and achieving fruitful results in many areas. He expressed hope to work together to advance mutual prosperity and development and elevate our nations’ diplomatic alliance to new heights. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I am delighted to welcome Governor-General Tzalam and Mr. Daniel Mendez as they lead a delegation to Taiwan for the first time, and I thank them for traveling from afar to attend our Double Ten National Day celebrations. This demonstrates the importance that the Belizean government attaches to Taiwan and underscores the profound diplomatic friendship between our two nations. Belize is an important diplomatic ally of Taiwan in Central America. Throughout our 36-year diplomatic partnership, our two nations have shared the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. We have also deepened cooperation and achieved fruitful results in such areas as basic infrastructure, culture and education, women’s empowerment, public health, agricultural technology, and technological innovation. Together, we have promoted the construction of San Pedro General Hospital and social housing units, improved medical and social care environments in Belize, and advanced the well-being of the Belizean people. Furthermore, to nurture talent through education, Taiwan has provided scholarships and welcomed Belizean youth to Taiwan for their studies. We have also opened vocational training courses in Belize to help cultivate professional talent and promote industrial development. This year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, the goal of which is to strengthen exchanges between our nations’ younger generations, foster mutual understanding, and add new momentum to our bilateral ties. In terms of economic and trade collaboration, last year, Belizean exports to Taiwan multiplied by a factor of more than 3.5, and Belize became Taiwan’s fourth largest source of lobster imports. This year, at the end of July, we further opened our market to tariff-free imports of frozen whiteleg shrimp and other products. Going forward, we will also promote cooperation on smart aquaculture. This will expand industrial upgrading and employment, highlighting the results of Taiwan’s integrated diplomacy. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the government and National Assembly of Belize for having long voiced support for Taiwan at international venues. Belize continues to show its backing at such international venues as the United Nations and the World Health Organization. In June, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to support a democratic Taiwan and strengthen bilateral bonds. These gestures demonstrate our profound friendship and mutual trust and will always be remembered by the people of Taiwan. I firmly believe that through Governor-General Tzalam’s visit, Taiwan and Belize will deepen cooperation in even more areas so as to advance mutual prosperity and development and elevate our nations’ diplomatic alliance to new heights. Governor-General Tzalam then delivered remarks, first offering good wishes and congratulations from the people and government of Belize on the country’s 114th National Day, and expressing gratitude for the hospitality they received. She stated that Belize has been a steadfast supporter of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in its quest for self-determination and to be allowed to participate in international fora with the full rights of a sovereign state, adding that Taiwan has much to share with the world. The governor-general noted that over the past three decades of bilateral relations, we have done much as partners sharing information on how to develop our nations. She said that Taiwan has supported Belize’s national educational needs; agricultural development; micro-, small-, medium-sized enterprises; strengthening risk management, and more. She also emphasized that the need to collaborate on global challenges such as pandemics, climate change, and environmental pollution is stronger than ever. Governor-General Tzalam stated that she can see Taiwan wants to do the right thing and invest not only in its people, but other like-minded countries. In a world that is chaotic and unpredictable, she said, stable governments in both of our countries and other partners can do much to ensure that robust institutions develop resiliency to deter conflict and instability. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Belize Ambassador Katherine Vanessa Meighan.