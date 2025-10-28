President Lai meets European delegates to 2025 Formosa Club Annual Conference

TAIWAN, October 28 - Details 2025-10-28 APEC envoy Lin Hsin-i delivers remarks before departing for 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting On the morning of October 28, ahead of his departure for Korea to attend the 2025 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from October 31 to November 1 in Gyeongju, APEC Leader’s Representative Lin Hsin-i (林信義) delivered remarks on his upcoming trip. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will share with all APEC members and business representatives Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, with the aim of promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. In remarks, Leader’s Representative Lin stated that he was honored to once again be entrusted by President Lai Ching-te to attend the AELM, which will be held this year in Gyeongju, Korea. He said that APEC is a multilateral economic and trade forum that is also an important venue where the Taiwan delegation can engage on equal footing with other APEC members. He emphasized that the AELM in particular is an important summit and a rare opportunity for Taiwan to attend within the changing economic landscape, adding that Taiwan has also made major contributions to APEC in its many years of active participation. Leader’s Representative Lin mentioned that recently the political and economic situation has seen many changes, with the potential to shift overnight. In particular, he said, the geo-economic situation and demographic shifts highlight the importance and urgency for the public and private sectors and all enterprises and organizations to collaborate and seek solutions. He emphasized that Taiwan’s economic experience and the strengths it has cultivated over a long period will allow it to play a critical role in APEC as it works together with other APEC members to collectively advance toward APEC’s goals for balanced, inclusive, sustainable, and innovative growth. Leader’s Representative Lin said that during this trip he will fully explain to all APEC members and business representatives the major propositions that President Lai hopes to convey, as well as share Taiwan’s unique characteristics and strengths in various fields, particularly its experience in the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, smart medicine, and small- and medium-sized enterprises. He explained that this will be conducive to promoting Taiwan, attracting investment, fostering exchange and cooperation, and further enhancing Taiwan’s standing in APEC. Leader’s Representative Lin, noting that the Pacific Ocean is vast and expansive, remarked that last year’s APEC was held on the right side of the Pacific and this year’s on its left. However, he said, as long as member economies are in close cooperation, distance will not be an obstacle, and cooperation will not be difficult. He once again thanked everyone for coming to show support for the delegation, noting that their blessings are greatly meaningful to the delegation.

Details 2025-10-28 President Lai attends AIPAC dinner event On the evening of October 27, President Lai Ching-te attended an American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) dinner event. In remarks, President Lai thanked AIPAC for long highlighting the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. He also stated that Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, standing on the frontline against authoritarianism and defending our way of life and fundamental values. The president said that Taiwan will continue to increase military investment and bolster its self-defense capabilities. He expressed hope that Taiwan will make the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources in research and development, and deepen economic and trade collaboration to help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity. A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows: I extend a warm welcome to the first ever delegation to Taiwan from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is a prominent nonprofit, dedicated to advancing US-Israel relations. It is a highly prestigious and influential organization in the United States. I am so pleased to see that AIPAC’s first delegation to Taiwan comprises over 200 people. I would like to thank President [Bernard] Kaminetsky and the delegation for their high regard and support of Taiwan. Let me also recognize Mr. Jeffrey Schwartz, founder of the Jeffrey D. Schwartz Jewish Community Center, for his long-term promotion of exchanges between Taiwan, Israel, and the US Jewish community, and in particular his efforts in facilitating this visit. The delegation includes leaders from politics, business, and other sectors of the United States. Many of you are visiting Taiwan for the first time. Over the past few days, I am sure you have experienced Taiwan’s freedom, diversity, and vibrancy. Taiwan and the United States are steadfast partners that share the values of freedom and democracy. We are delighted that with cross-party support, Taiwan-US-Israel ties continue to deepen. At this important event, I want to take the opportunity to express my relief that the Israeli hostages have been released. Following the Hamas violent attack on October 7, 2023, Taiwan immediately condemned the attack and then provided assistance to the Israeli people through humanitarian aid and medical supplies. The latest ceasefire and release of hostages have been the most significant developments in the past two years. The breakthrough was a major diplomatic achievement for US President Donald Trump and an important step toward peace in the Middle East. I would like to recognize the tireless contributions of AIPAC members to regional peace during this period. Jewish culture has one of the longest histories in the world. In recent centuries, Jewish people have suffered constant persecution. Yet, with persistence and determination, the more than 15 million Jews around the world have become pillars of their respective communities. The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged. By working hard, they have made Taiwan an indispensable partner in the global high-tech industry and the development of artificial intelligence. Taiwan is one of the very few countries that holds International Holocaust Remembrance Day events each year with the Israeli and German missions. In recent years, commemorations have been attended by the president. In addition to reminding us of the grave historical significance behind the phrase “never again,” the events also pay tribute to all acts of courage against totalitarianism. Today’s global landscape is in a state of constant flux. Taiwan, the United States, and Israel may be geographically distant, but we are all firmly committed to freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. We stand on the frontline against authoritarianism, defending our way of life and our fundamental values. My friends, appeasement has never been the way to stop authoritarian regimes. Only the concept of peace through strength can overcome all changes and challenges. This is a maxim that the societies of Taiwan, the United States, and Israel have stood by for years. Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan. I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion. Over the past few years, Taiwan has further bolstered its self-defense capabilities. Next year’s defense budget, as defined by NATO, will exceed 3.32 percent of GDP. We aim to reach 5 percent by 2030. Meanwhile, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome and the US Golden Dome, Taiwan will build its own T-Dome multilayered air defense system. Looking ahead, Taiwan will continue to increase military investment. This includes building capacity in the indigenous defense industry and procuring necessary weapons and technology from other countries to bolster overall combat capacities. We hope that AIPAC will lend Taiwan even greater support and assistance in this matter. The United States has consistently demonstrated strong bipartisan support for Taiwan. Recently, Taiwan has also increased engagement with the Israeli administration and Knesset (parliament). Last month, I met with a delegation led by Mr. Boaz Toporovsky, chair of the Israel-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group. I was honored to receive a joint statement backing Taiwan’s international participation signed by 72 Knesset members from various political parties. We are very grateful for the demonstration of support from the Knesset, as well as its stance of firm opposition to Beijing’s “one China” framework and distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758. In addition to cooperation on defense, security, and foreign affairs, at this critical juncture in the restructuring of global supply chains, Taiwan, the United States, and Israel should strengthen collaboration in the key areas of trade and investment. Taiwan is well-versed in advanced chip manufacturing and is very willing to enhance cooperation with Israel under President Trump’s AI Action Plan. When I served as mayor of Tainan, I was invited to Israel for the International Mayors Conference. I was deeply impressed by the diversity and resilience of Israel – the innovation nation. I look forward to Taiwan making the most of its advantages as a semiconductor industry hub by integrating US and Israeli resources and experience in research and development. Together, we can deepen collaboration in such fields as semiconductors, ICT, and cybersecurity to jointly expand our global market share and bolster supply chain resilience. In closing, I once again extend a warm welcome to all of you for visiting Taiwan. I hope that the United States, Israel, and other partner countries will continue to highlight the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait to regional and global peace and prosperity. When you return home, please share your experiences in Taiwan with your friends in all sectors of US society, so that more people can get to know Taiwan and understand what it has to offer. I believe that trilateral Taiwan-US-Israel cooperation can help achieve regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Details 2025-10-22 President Lai meets Tennessee Governor Bill Lee On the afternoon of October 21, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation led by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. In remarks, President Lai said that Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment and that the two sides have signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. The president noted that Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. Welcoming Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan, the president expressed hope that this will open up more opportunities for cooperation in many areas, while promoting industrial upgrading, and further consolidating the Taiwan-US partnership. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to begin by extending a warm welcome to Governor Lee and Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, who are visiting Taiwan for the first time. I am sure that their trip will help deepen the partnership between Taiwan and Tennessee and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation. Tennessee serves as a key industrial hub in the United States. Offering an excellent economic and trade environment, the state has attracted local investment and development from many multinationals and demonstrated strong economic momentum in recent years. As a longstanding and trustworthy trading partner of the US, Taiwan sees Tennessee as an important site for its global deployment. At present, Taiwan’s tech industry has already established AI server manufacturing facilities in Tennessee, with production capacity continuing to expand. We look forward to working with the US to build more secure, resilient, and competitive supply chains. This will not only help the US reindustrialize and become a global AI hub, but also encourage industrial growth on both sides. At the same time, Taiwan is sparing no effort to bolster such key industries as semiconductors, AI, national defense, security and surveillance, and next-generation communications. Across these areas, we aspire to link with Tennessee’s strong production and innovation capacity so as to further broaden the prospects for Taiwan-US cooperation. I would like to take this opportunity to especially thank Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their long-term support for Taiwan’s international participation. In particular, Governor Lee has signed Taiwan-friendly resolutions in five consecutive years and has encouraged the deepening of exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and Tennessee in many domains, actively advancing the development of bilateral relations. During Governor Lee’s visit, Taiwan and Tennessee have also signed a memorandum of understanding on economic and trade cooperation. This will help open up more opportunities for bilateral cooperation in such areas as high-tech manufacturing, electric vehicles, new energy, and innovation and R&D. This will not only promote industrial upgrading, but also further consolidate the Taiwan-US partnership. Furthermore, we welcome Governor Lee’s decision to set up a Tennessee office in Taiwan. Looking ahead, I am confident that bilateral exchanges will grow even closer and new milestones will continue to be set. Governor Lee then delivered remarks, first saying that his delegation is delighted to be in Taiwan and that they have been greeted with kindness and generosity. He mentioned that Tennessee has, through legislative procedure and signed proclamations by the governor, recognized the importance of Taiwan in the world and of the strategic partnership between Taiwan and the state of Tennessee. The governor noted that, traveling in Taiwan, it has become evident to him that the importance of Taiwan in the globe, economically and as a business leader, is increasing rapidly, and that the world and the US recognize the importance of Taiwan as a strategic partner to the US. He added that they also recognize that Taiwan’s economy and business are growing exponentially, and for that reason Tennessee sees an incredible opportunity in expanding the partnerships that they have with companies from Taiwan choosing to invest in the state of Tennessee. Governor Lee said that because of their great desire to strengthen the partnership and the bonds between Taiwan and Tennessee, they have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and made the commitment to open an office in Taiwan so that they can better understand the needs of the companies in Taiwan when they come to Tennessee. Governor Lee highlighted that one of the most valuable assets that companies from Taiwan bring to the people of Tennessee is the culture of Taiwan, noting how that enhances the culture of Tennessee. He said that they look forward to not only increased economic partnerships but to the partnership of cultures as the people of Taiwan and Tennessee become accustomed to each other.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai meets Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles On the afternoon of October 10, President Lai Ching-te met with Saint Lucia Governor-General Errol Charles and his wife. In remarks, President Lai thanked Saint Lucia for speaking up for Taiwan at various international fora and for its staunch support of Taiwan over the years. The president stated that faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity, further contributing to regional prosperity and advancement. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: It is a pleasure to meet with Governor-General and First Lady Charles on our National Day. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I extend my sincerest welcome to you. This is Governor-General Charles’s first visit to Taiwan. His presence not only demonstrates the deep friendship between our nations but also injects new momentum into our common pursuit of a better future. I believe that this trip will provide Governor-General Charles with a more comprehensive understanding of Taiwan and do much to enhance our diplomatic ties. Governor-General Charles has abundant experience in human resources management and places great emphasis on youth empowerment and national education policies. Over many years, Taiwan has provided many types of scholarships for Saint Lucians. To date more than 200 Saint Lucian students have studied in Taiwan, and 44 more scholarship recipients have arrived this year. I hope that after completing their studies and returning home, these students can become an important force to spur progress in Saint Lucia. Young people are the hope of a nation; and an investment in youth is an investment in a nation’s future. That is why, this year, we launched the Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative and its Diplomatic Allies Inbound Track Program. As a result, three young Taiwanese are currently serving internships in Saint Lucian government agencies, and five young Saint Lucians are pursuing their dreams here in Taiwan. We hope that internships and cultural exchanges can broaden the horizons of the next generation. The creativity and innovation inspired in them can unlock unlimited possibilities for our nations’ futures. Faced with the convergence and expansion of authoritarianism around the world, our two nations stand together in the democratic community and share such universal values as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. Over the years, Saint Lucia has spoken up for Taiwan at various international fora. And at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, Saint Lucian Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs Alva Baptiste emphasized that UNGA Resolution 2758 did not preclude Taiwan’s inclusion and participation in the UN system. We truly appreciate Saint Lucia’s staunch support for Taiwan. I look forward to Taiwan and Saint Lucia continuing to expand and diversify cooperation in pursuit of mutual development and prosperity. This will allow us to further contribute to regional prosperity and advancement. In closing, I once again welcome Governor-General and Lady Charles as you join us for our National Day celebrations. May you experience Taiwan’s warm hospitality and have a very rewarding visit. I look forward to our diplomatic ties continuing to deepen and advance. Governor-General Charles then delivered remarks, first conveying greetings from the government and people of Saint Lucia. He said that he cannot express in words the elation they have just experienced on seeing this beautiful island nation for the first time, and on joining the 2025 National Day Celebration of the Republic of China. Already, he noted, they are moved by the welcoming arrangements here in Taiwan. Notwithstanding the full agenda planned for their stay, he said, he looks forward to sampling firsthand the vibrant culture of Taiwan and enjoying the people’s hospitality, as well as the sights and sounds of our cities. Governor-General Charles emphasized that the dilemma of size continues to make it difficult for small countries to achieve critical mass in any international forum, if only to be heard, and that this is a constant challenge for Saint Lucia. But, he said, they are not unsettled by this prospect, because they have friends like Taiwan by their side. As the world grows more insular with every passing day, he expressed his sincere wish, in the spirit of friendship and goodwill, that Saint Lucia and Taiwan will forge a path together towards a peaceful future and a brighter horizon. Governor-General Charles once again thanked the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for continued support and assistance to the government and people of Saint Lucia. He noted that they cherish and look forward to strengthening the bonds of our mutual friendship as we each strive to secure our sovereignty and move forward on the path of continued development and prosperity. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Saint Lucia Ambassador Robert Kennedy Lewis.

Details 2025-10-10 President Lai delivers 2025 National Day Address President Lai Ching-te on the morning of October 10 attended the ROC’s 114th Double Tenth National Day Celebration in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office Building, and delivered an address titled “A New Taiwan Rises in a Time of Change.” A translation of the president’s address follows: National Day Celebration Chairperson Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), Her Excellency the Governor-General of Belize Froyla Tzalam and Mr. Daniel Mendez, His Excellency the Governor-General of St. Lucia Errol Charles and First Lady Anysia Charles, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Republic of Paraguay Raúl Latorre, Japan-ROC Diet Members’ Consultative Council Chairman Furuya Keiji, heads of delegations from diplomatic allies and friendly nations, members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan, distinguished guests from home and abroad, and my fellow citizens here in person and watching on TV or online: Good morning. Today is the National Day of the Republic of China, and while we gather every year to celebrate the nation’s birthday, this year is an especially significant one. It is a historic year for Taiwan’s democratization. One month ago, September 10, was the historic date when the number of days Taiwan had spent free from martial law officially surpassed the number of days endured under its stifling rule. This signifies that we have parted entirely from an authoritarian regime and its shadow, and have ushered in a democratic future full of hope. We will not forget the blood and tears of those who united to defend against aggression, nor will we forget the selfless sacrifices of past generations in pursuit of democracy and freedom, granting sovereignty to the people. Those stories, which have become woven into the fabric of our land, are our collective memory. Democratic Taiwan, forged through untold hardships, is what most clearly positions the 23 million people of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu in this world. Taiwan is a beacon of democracy in Asia. For every person still living in darkness under authoritarian rule, we forever shine the light of hope. This year also saw Taiwan’s rise. Nations around the world are suffering drastic changes and challenges, and Taiwan is no exception. In addition to the Russia-Ukraine war, turmoil in the Middle East, and China’s continued military expansion, the United States’ tariff policy has delivered a blow to economies and industries alike. But the people of Taiwan are still on their feet. And not only that – this year’s economic performance greatly impressed the global community. According to the Asian Development Bank’s latest report, Taiwan’s economic growth rate this year leapt from 3.3 to 5.1 percent, leading the Four Asian Tigers and surpassing China. Taiwanese exports have continued to reach record highs, and employment is at its best in 25 years. Our stock market has also risen for six consecutive months, hitting an all-time high of 27,301 points. Taiwan’s market capitalization has topped US$3 trillion, making our stock market the world’s eighth largest, and foreign exchange reserves surpassed US$600 billion for the first time, setting a new record. In the midst of adversity, we remain undaunted. In the midst of challenges, we grow ever stronger. These are achievements that the people of Taiwan made together. Let us all celebrate them! These impressive economic accomplishments also reflect the stellar record of Taiwan’s semiconductor, ICT, electronic component, and other leading industries. Their advantageous position in the global supply chain is the result of long-term key policies for the development of technological and manufacturing capabilities, unique business models, and government-led science parks. This is a monumental industrial achievement forged by decades of combined efforts, and it belongs to all the people of Taiwan. As president, it is my mission to protect these valuable assets and use them to boost Taiwan’s and even worldwide industrial and economic growth, helping to create even better lives for people in Taiwan and around the world. This is also the direction Taiwan is taking. Of course, we will certainly not ignore the formidable challenges in this time of global change, and the risks they pose to different industries, different fields, and groups of different backgrounds. Many of the champions, traditional industries, and micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) leading Taiwan’s economic growth from behind the scenes are facing the pressure of the digital and net-zero transition. Many workers feel concerned and uneasy about job opportunities, salaries, commodity prices, and cost of living in the face of the AI wave. Farmers are also being impacted by an aging rural population and market liberalization. The government will not take these challenges lightly, and will not ignore the impact they have on each and every citizen. It is our responsibility to put our full effort into assisting traditional industries, MSMEs, working families, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries. Therefore, in addition to having proposed a 93-billion-NT-dollar tariff impact support plan to help enterprises, workers, and those in the agricultural and fishing industries weather this difficult time, the government will also be investing tens of billions of dollars each year to help MSMEs introduce AI into their work so they can move toward digital and net-zero upgrading and transformation and address challenges. For traditional machine tools, screws and nuts, and other industries that are facing difficulties, we will also be proposing separate countermeasures to actively help boost competitiveness and expand the market. My fellow citizens, times of change are also times of opportunity. Taiwan’s economic performance is clear for all to see, and our key position in the global supply chain can neither be challenged nor replaced. In the face of change, we must not doubt ourselves or waver, but seize opportunities with confidence and bravely follow through. We must not be complacent or turn back, but even more proactively forge ahead in the world. A Taiwan that is certain will serve as an important, reliable, and steady force for an uncertain world. Moving ahead, we will adopt three major strategies in order to ensure the Republic of China Taiwan’s competitive advantage: First, we will expand investment in Taiwan. Our Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan have yielded substantial results. Investment has surpassed NT$2.5 trillion, creating over 160,000 job opportunities. In July, the Executive Yuan extended the programs to 2027 while also expanding applicable industries and eligibility to include overseas Taiwanese businesses worldwide and foreign investing enterprises. The government is continuing to optimize the investment environment, adding NT$720 billion in new loans to attract investment in Taiwan and bring in an estimated NT$1.2 trillion in capital and 80,000 more job opportunities. Besides having good work, we should also have good lives. With this in mind, the government launched the Trillion NT Dollar Investment National Development Plan to encourage copious investment of private capital in public infrastructure through innovative public-private partnerships. It expands funding for construction while at the same time promoting critical infrastructure projects across counties and cities nationwide, in areas such as water, electricity, housing, education, healthcare, culture, tourism, and transportation. This will help meet local residents’ needs so they can live happy lives, and enable industries and spheres of living to develop in a complementary way so that we can achieve our goal of a balanced Taiwan. Second, we will deepen international economic and trade cooperation, and expand our global presence. This year, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, under the framework of our Enhanced Trade Partnership arrangement, additionally signed three pillar arrangements in investment, digital trade, and energy and net-zero. This marks a new milestone for Taiwan-UK economic and trade relations, showing our mutual commitment to high international trade standards and laying the foundation for cooperation in technology, advanced manufacturing, and other strategic industries. Moving ahead, Taiwan will sign bilateral economic and trade cooperation agreements with even more friends and allies while upholding the principle of mutual benefits. We will also actively engage in reciprocal tariff negotiations with the US to secure a reasonable rate, resolve the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US, and deepen industrial cooperation. This will enable Taiwan’s economic development to become more globally connected and thereby make great strides. Third, we are building a chain of “guardian mountains” to shore up Taiwan’s industrial capabilities. In this digital age, we will implement 10 new AI infrastructure initiatives. In addition to helping make Taiwan one of the world’s top five computing centers, we will also invest more vigorously in R&D in three key technological fields: quantum technology, silicon photonics, and robotics. This will facilitate the introduction of AI tools in different sectors and professions, and promote the application of AI in various fields, helping Taiwan move toward an era of comprehensive smart technology and continue to maintain its leading position in global tech development. We are also building Taiwan into a hub in Asia for asset management. This will not only help retain trillions in Taiwanese capital, but attract investment in Taiwan with international capital, promoting growth in the financial industry, creating quality job opportunities, and strengthening Taiwan. The biopharmaceutical industry is a key national industry and has thus been included in our National Project of Hope. We are also developing toward greater use of precision health in health maintenance, preventive medicine, diagnosis, treatment, and care, giving our nation durable competitiveness and advancing the well-being of our people. Next year, our National Infectious Diseases Bank will be completed, and Taiwan will continue stepping up its cooperation with other countries in the field of biotechnology. Through our program for investment in smart healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, with its budget of NT$10 billion, we will encourage more firms to invest in innovative R&D, expand investment, and move the biomedical industry toward becoming a trillion-NT-dollar industry, which will be one more guardian mountain for our nation. My fellow citizens, Taiwan is for all the people of Taiwan. We are well aware that no matter how impressive our economic performance may be, we must not overlook anyone on this land. The fruits of our economic growth should be enjoyed by all our people. Good numbers should translate into good lives, with no one left behind. Helping our citizens stay healthy, nurturing young talent, creating an even better environment for the younger generation, and providing greater support for young families is the government’s absolute responsibility. The Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan, launched this year, is improving the medical environment and system overall and will ensure higher quality healthcare services for all citizens. Also this year, we officially established the Ministry of Sports, ushering in a new era of sports for all, competitive sports, and professional sports. With this new ministry, we aim to ensure that all athletes receive full national support so that they can pursue their dreams on the global stage, winning national glory. In addition, to support our young people, we are providing free tuition for high schools and vocational schools, and an NT$35,000 annual tuition subsidy for students of private junior colleges, colleges, and universities. Our Taiwan Global Pathfinders Initiative, which supports young people aged 15 to 30 in pursuing their dreams abroad, is officially underway. Moreover, for renters, the government provides NT$30 billion in annual rent subsidies. Unmarried renters with an annual income below NT$626,000, families of four with a combined annual income below NT$1.641 million, and households with three generations living together with a combined annual income below NT$2.1245 million will be exempt from individual income tax. We will also provide even greater support to the young parents in our society. In addition to promoting version 2.0 of our national childcare policy for ages 0–6, with increased childcare allowances and expanded childcare subsidies, starting next year, the government will provide an increased birth subsidy of NT$100,000 per child. Nor do our senior citizens need to worry. Next year, with the launch of Long-Term Care 3.0, the government will work hard to ensure that all seniors receive more convenient, more comprehensive care. Our goal is to ensure that all to whom the nation belongs – our children, young people, parents, and grandparents – receive better care so that they can face the future with greater confidence. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The lessons of World War II are still fresh in our memory. The ambitions of the aggressors in that conflict caused widespread devastation and loss of life. In today’s world, authoritarianism continues to expand and the international order faces severe challenges. Regional order in the Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and South China Sea, and even the security of the entire first island chain, are under serious threat. Democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. As such, Taiwan will work to uphold the status quo, ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and promote the prosperous development of the region. We look forward to the day when China can take responsibility as a major power and cease its distortion of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and historical World War II documents. We also hope it will renounce the use of force or coercion to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait so that we can jointly maintain the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific. Looking back at World War II, we see that so many experienced the suffering of war and the pain of invasion. We should learn from these lessons and ensure that the tragedies of history are never repeated. The outcomes of that conflict tell us that aggression fails, unity prevails, and that peace is won through strength. I want to declare to our citizens and the international community: At the end of this year, we will be proposing a special budget for national defense. Defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, will exceed 3 percent of GDP next year, and will reach 5 percent of GDP by 2030, showing our determination to safeguard the nation. The increase in defense spending has a purpose; it is a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defense industries. Through our new defense budget, we aim to achieve three major goals: First, we will accelerate our building of the T-Dome, establish a rigorous air defense system in Taiwan with multi-layered defense, high-level detection, and effective interception, and weave a safety net for Taiwan to protect the lives and property of citizens. Second, we will advance the integration of high-tech and AI technologies to build a smart defense combat system, maximizing effective deterrence for our asymmetric strategy. Third, we will continue to invest in innovative defense technologies and collaborate with the military industries of advanced nations to bolster our defense industry capabilities. We will strengthen our domestic supply chains through local R&D, design, and manufacturing. This will enable Taiwan to accelerate industry upgrades, enhance the resilience of our military equipment, and boost the capacity of our defense industry. In that way, Taiwan, becoming a trusted security partner for our friends and allies, can jointly avoid the red supply chain and foster trust in defense among free and democratic countries, while building a robust line of defense to safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. We are determined to maintain peace through strength. We firmly believe that strength is not obtained through military strength alone, but must also rely on resilience throughout society. Over the past year, through the efforts of the Office of the President Whole-of-Society Defense Resilience Committee, we have built up greater strength between the government and private sector, and between the central and local governments. We have integrated disaster prevention and defense to strengthen military-civilian cooperation. We have also continued to strengthen resilience in civilian training, energy, healthcare, information and communications networks, and finance, comprehensively enhancing our ability to respond to various crises. I want to emphasize that building societal defense and resilience requires every ounce of effort. Last month, we released our updated national public safety guide, which includes strategies for responding to various natural disasters and even extreme scenarios such as a military invasion. We plan to gradually ensure that each and every household has access to this safety guide, because only when all of society participates and learns to help themselves and one another can Taiwan develop greater resilience to face all kinds of challenges. My fellow citizens, over the past year, we have faced numerous challenges together, but the people of Taiwan never give up hope. Whenever a crisis arises, we always see numerous Taiwanese standing on the frontline, selflessly dedicating themselves to the nation they love. Just last month we saw two very moving scenes. The first was at the UN General Assembly held in New York, where many members of the overseas Taiwanese community raised money and launched a fundraising campaign to light up Times Square with advertisements to “Chip in with Taiwan,” promoting Taiwan’s participation, and advocating that we are “Better Together.” It touched the hearts of people around the world. The second was the tens of thousands of volunteers who, after the Fata’an Creek barrier lake disaster, slipped on their rain boots, shouldered their shovels, and traveled great distances to provide relief to help the affected residents of Hualien return to normal life as soon as possible. These “superheroes with shovels” did more than dig out heavy mud and sludge to help disaster victims return home; these heroes also uncovered a light – a light of hope that warmed every heart it touched. More than that, they proved the remarkable resilience of the Taiwanese people and their resolve to protect our homeland in the face of crisis. Now, let us all thank these superheroes of disaster relief, who come from all walks of life and from all over the country, as well as friends from abroad and the military, police, firefighters, and central and local government personnel who devoted themselves to the relief effort. This spontaneous nationwide movement is absolutely unique in the world, and for that the world will remember: Taiwan, that small mountainous country, is truly compassionate, and truly great! Moving forward, I will continue to lead the country, hearts united, without fear of hardship or challenge, bravely, toward an even better tomorrow. Let’s keep going, Taiwan! Let’s keep going, Republic of China! Let’s keep going, Republic of China Taiwan! Thank you.

