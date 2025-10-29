Logistics Handheld Display Market to Reach $3.43 Billion by 2029 with 12.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Logistics Handheld Display Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Logistics Handheld Display Market Size And Growth?

In the preceding years, the market size of logistics handheld displays has been increasing at a speedy pace. The market, projected to surge from $1.93 billion in 2024 to $2.17 billion in 2025, is expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors like growing reliance on barcode scanning, escalating demand for improved warehouse efficiency, increased usage of durable handhelds, heightened focus on field service functions, and a surge in need for visibility in the supply chain have contributed to the historical period growth.

In the coming years, the market size of logistics handheld displays is projected to experience a significant expansion, escalating to a value of $3.44 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. Several factors can be credited for this future growth, such as the rising integration with AI and IoT, the heightened utilisation of cloud-based logistic platforms and surge in the demand for eco-friendly logistic solutions. Moreover, increased deployment of 5G-compatible devices and growing acceptance of augmented reality displays also contribute to this market growth. Predominant future trends include enhancements in energy efficiency of batteries, improvements in ergonomic designs, the use of blockchain for tracking logistics, convergence with wearable technology, and progress in edge computing to facilitate instantaneous processing.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Logistics Handheld Display Market?

Growth in the logistics handheld display market is likely to be spurred by the widening acceptance of e-commerce. E-commerce pertains to the internet-based sale and purchase of products and services via websites, apps, or digital platforms. The popularity of e-commerce is rising due to its convenience, enabling consumers to shop at their leisure without needing to visit physical stores, thereby saving both time and effort. This encourages an increasing number of individuals to switch to online shopping. The role of logistics handheld displays in e-commerce is to offer real-time inventory tracking, accelerate the picking of orders, and assure accurate delivery management, thus seamlessly coordinating operations from the warehouse to the customer's front door. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a government entity based in the U.S., estimated U.S. retail e-commerce sales at $304.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025—a 5.3% rise compared to the same period in 2024. E-commerce sales represented 16.3 percent of total retail sales during this period. As such, the growing acceptance of e-commerce is fueling the expansion of the logistics handheld display market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Logistics Handheld Display Market?

Major players in the Logistics Handheld Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• DENSO Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Trimble Inc

• Advantech Co. Ltd

• Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

• Cognex Corporation

• Datalogic S.p.A

• TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Logistics Handheld Display Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the logistics handheld display sphere are putting their efforts into creating advanced products like ultra-rugged Windows tablets to boost on-the-ground efficiency and real-time operational execution. These are solid computing tools crafted to withstand harsh conditions such as drops, dust, water, and extremely high or low temperatures while seamlessly running the Windows OS for enterprise purposes. They also offer portability and industrial-strength durability, making them suitable for logistics and tough work circumstances. To illustrate, Handheld Group, a company based in Sweden that manufactures mobile computer products, launched in November 2022, the Algiz 10XR. This is an ultra-rugged 10-inch Windows tablet engineered for demanding field activities. This device, equipped with the Intel Elkhart Lake x6000 platform, operates Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC. It features a high-resolution touchscreen readable under sunlight with rain and glove compatibility. This Algiz 10XR supports 5G, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, and comes with a dedicated multiband GNSS receiver equipped with untethered dead reckoning for absolute positioning. It adheres to IP65 and MIL-STD standards and comes with a full-day hot-swappable battery. It also has an optional integrated barcode scanner and NFC. This tablet is supplemented by a plethora of accessories including carrying cases, vehicle cradles, pole mounts, extended batteries, and vehicle docks. Users can also customize it according to specific field needs.

How Is The Logistics Handheld Display Market Segmented?

The logistics handheld display market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Rugged Handheld Displays, Consumer-Grade Handheld Displays

2) By Technology: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED), E-Ink, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Inventory Management, Order Picking, Asset Tracking, Delivery Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Warehousing, Transportation, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rugged Handheld Displays: Ultra-Rugged Tablets, Rugged Mobile Computers, Industrial Handheld Terminals, Vehicle-Mount Terminals, Wearable Handheld Devices

2) By Consumer-Grade Handheld Displays: Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDA), Portable Barcode Scanners, Mobile Point Of Sale (POS) Devices

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Logistics Handheld Display Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the Global Market Report 2025 for logistics handheld display. The report predicted continued growth. The comprehensive report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

