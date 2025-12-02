“Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Asia-Pacific” Kicks-off its Academic Programme

02 December 2025, Geneva, Switzerland – Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life" (SM4A&4L) is a collaborative effort of UNITAR, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the FIA Foundation to enhance the leadership and management capacity of FIA Members and those responsible for road safety policies and programmes at local and national levels. A feature of the initiative is its promotion of South-South and triangular cooperation formats, as well as public-private collaboration.

The SM4A&4L Asia-Pacific Programme launched in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on 7-8 October 2025 brings FIA members and government officials from 11 countries including: Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, to engage in a comprehensive programme that includes four essential components: academic training, a mentorship programme, face-to-face workshops, and community of practice.

On 2 December 2025, UNITAR jointly with FIA kicked off the Programme’s academic training and calendar of studies, providing an overview of the portfolio of 56 self-paced courses on road safety, addressing the specific needs for children, youth, adults, and seniors that participants will have access to through a dedicated virtual learning platform.

An introduction to the Mentorship Programme (MP), led by academic researchers with expertise in mobility, urban planning, road safety, policy, and project management was also provided. Key outcomes of the MP are the design and development of safe mobility related projects following the Safe System Approach and in collaboration with public and private stakeholders.

Today’s session marks the beginning of the academic training component. President of FIA Region II, Mr. Joe Ferreira, officially inaugurated the academic programme and provided an overview of the SM4A4L Programme and its alignment to the region’s priorities, highlighting “the importance of this programme in strengthening FIA members and government officials to design strategies and solutions that contribute to reducing road traffic crashes and improve mobility”.

The session concluded with a brief introduction to the Programme timeframe, key deliverables, expected results and next steps for action.

The SM4A&4L Asia-Pacific Programme follows the successful completion of the SM4A&4L first edition that brought together FIA Club Members and government officials from road safety agencies and local governments across 13 Latin American countries - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay – to collaborate and implement practical actions that improve road safety in their respective countries.