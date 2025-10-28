Submit Release
Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi Honored with the Emirati Stalwart Award by Dell Technologies at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Founder & CEO of SecureTech, receives the Emirati Stalwart Award from Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President – CEEMETA, Dell Technologies, during GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Awards recognize a 25-year collaboration built on innovation, growth, and mutual trust.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a testament to enduring collaboration, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Founder and CEO of SecureTech, received the prestigious “Emirati Stalwart Award” from Dell Technologies at GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

The accolade honors Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi’s role in 25 Years of SecureTech and Dell Technologies collaboration, which was built on mutual trust, shared values, and a shared dedication to promoting innovation and long-term digital growth in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area.
Over the years, this collaboration has provided significant ICT solutions. It has supported important infrastructure and business modernization projects that help the UAE move forward in its digital development.

Speaking of the occasion, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi said:
“This award means more than just recognition. It shows a collaboration based on trust, consistency, and shared goals. Our journey with Dell Technologies has been one of growth and innovation. We have helped organizations and contributed to the UAE’s vision for a digitally advanced future."

Dell Technologies presented the award during its partner recognition ceremony at GITEX GLOBAL 2025—a gathering of tech leaders, collaborators, and innovators united to celebrate enduring relationships that continue to shape the future of the region’s technology landscape.
Dr. Abdulla’s recognition shows the lasting value of collaboration. Trust, innovation, and a shared vision come together to create lasting success.

Philip Paul
Barakah Media
25 Years of Partnership: SecureTech & Dell

