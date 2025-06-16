SecureTech Joins the Unveiling of Schneider Electric’s Flagship Regional Headquarters in Dubai

Mohamad Sharif Mustafa , Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi , Ziad Youssef

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reinforcing its strong ties with global technology leaders and commitment to national sustainability goals, SecureTech participated in the inauguration of Schneider Electric’s pioneering regional headquarters, “The NEST,” located in Dubai Silicon Oasis.Representing SecureTech at the event was its Founder and CEO, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, whose presence underscored the company’s strategic alignment with the UAE’s innovation and energy efficiency goals.The inauguration was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, and brought together key regional and global stakeholders dedicated to shaping the future of smart infrastructure and sustainable development.Schneider Electric’s new 10,000-square-meter headquarters marks the first project under its Global Impact Buildings initiative, setting a new benchmark for smart, energy-efficient, and environmentally conscious infrastructure in the region. SecureTech’s participation in this landmark event reflects the company’s ongoing engagement with transformative industry leaders and its proactive role in supporting advanced technology ecosystems.During the event, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi was welcomed by Mr. Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries at Schneider Electric, alongside senior executives Mr. Ziad Youssef and Mr. Mohamad Sharif Mustafa, who provided a comprehensive tour of the facility. The delegation discussed cutting-edge innovations in automation, integrated energy systems, and workplace sustainability.Dr. Abdulla’s presence enabled key engagements, including high-level discussions with global leadership figures, reinforcing SecuTech’s position as a trusted partner in the region’s digital and sustainable future. A highlight of the event was the announcement of Schneider Electric’s AED 100 million national education initiative, aimed at advancing energy literacy and supporting Emirati youth through hands-on academic and industry collaboration.Commenting on the event, Dr. Abdulla Al Nuaimi stated:“SecureTech is proud to be associated with Schneider Electric’s vision for a smarter, more sustainable future. The NEST is a blueprint for purposeful innovation—demonstrating how technology, design, and collaboration can converge to build a resilient, knowledge-driven economy.”SecureTech remains committed to fostering cross-sector partnerships that drive innovation, national development, and sustainable transformation across the UAE and beyond.

