Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Air Defence Gun System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market Through 2025?

The market size of the mobile air defense gun system has been rapidly increasing in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $5.52 billion in 2024 to $6.05 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The historical growth is largely due to the military escalation during the Cold War, initiatives to counter threats from manned aircraft, the emergence of conventional artillery-led air defense, focus on the protection of armored formations, and ensuing regional disputes in the Middle East and Asia.

Expectations are high for a significant surge in the market size of mobile air defense gun systems in the upcoming years. The forecasted growth signifies an increase to $8.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth can be attributed to several factors such as the threat of hypersonic missiles, the incorporation with multi-domain operations, the increasing demand for self-governing defense platforms, the shift towards readiness for hybrid warfare, and the advancements in directed energy weapons. The forecast period will also witness major trends including the integration of quantum sensing technologies, embracement of digital twin simulations, utilization of autonomous swarm defense systems, application of additive manufacturing for component creation, and the inclusion of space-based surveillance integration.

Download a free sample of the mobile air defence gun system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28724&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market?

Heightened geopolitical tensions are predicted to fuel the expansion of the mobile air defense gun system market. Such tensions involve growing political and military standoffs among nations or regions, frequently leading to discord or instability. The escalation in such tensions is primarily influenced by the rivalry among major powers and territorial disagreements, with nations prioritizing their national security issues and participating in confrontations that undercut traditional diplomatic cooperation. The mobile air defense gun system aids in managing these geopolitical tensions by offering quick, mobile defense against low-altitude air attacks, enhancing national security, and reinforcing a nation's defense stance. This, in turn, discourages potential threats and maintains strategic balance. For instance, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a global research organization based in Sweden, reported in February 2024 that conflict fatalities rose from 153,100 in 2022 to 170,700 in 2023, indicating an escalation in several worldwide conflict areas. Therefore, these increasing geopolitical tensions are pushing the growth of the mobile air defense gun systems market.

Which Players Dominate The Mobile Air Defence Gun System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Mobile Air Defence Gun System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Textron Systems Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market?

Leading businesses in the mobile air defense gun system market are concentrating on the introduction of innovative products like the mobile short-range air defense (SHORAD) system to improve defense on the battlefield and offer a quick, adaptable response to aerial assaults. The mobile SHORAD system is a vehicle-mounted setup that identifies, follows, and obstructs low-flying aircraft, drones, and missiles at close range, providing swift and adaptable safety measures for troops and essential resources. To illustrate, in June 2024, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, a defense and aerospace enterprise based in Norway, unveiled the National Manoeuvre Air Defence System (NOMADS) during Eurosatory 2024. Equipped on an armored vehicle, NOMADS is a highly mobile, mechanized short-range air defense system structured to shield army movement units in proximity to the frontline from intricate aerial threats like drones, cruise missiles, and aircraft. It includes an integrated command and control system, a Weibel AESA 3D radar with over 50 km coverage, IRIS-T or AIM-9X missiles, and a remote weapon station for self-defense. It's entirely network-equipped for NATO integration and capable of autonomous operation, and it's designed for instant deployment and battlefield effectiveness.

Global Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The mobile air defense gun system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Weapon System, Fire Control System, Radar, Command And Control System, Other Components

2) By Mobility: Tracked, Wheeled

3) By Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

4) By End-User: Military, Homeland Security, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Weapon System: Anti-Aircraft Guns, Close-In Weapon Systems, Missile Launchers, Autocannons, Multi-Barrel Machine Guns

2) By Fire Control System: Target Acquisition Systems, Tracking Systems, Fire Control Computers, Electro-Optical Sensors, Laser Rangefinders

3) By Radar: Three-Dimensional (3D) Surveillance Radar, Target Tracking Radar, Fire Control Radar, Pulse Doppler Radar, Phased Array Radar

4) By Command And Control System: Battle Management Systems (BMS), Communication Systems, Network-Centric Systems, Decision Support Systems (DSS), Tactical Data Links

5) By Other Components: Ammunition Handling Systems, Mounting And Stabilization Systems, Power Supply Units, Cooling Systems, Sensors And Detectors

View the full mobile air defence gun system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-air-defence-gun-system-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market?

In the Mobile Air Defence Gun System Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leader for the year 2024. It is projected that the fastest-growing region in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Air Defence Gun System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Air Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-defense-system-global-market-report

Short Range Air Defense System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/short-range-air-defense-system-global-market-report

Air Based Defense Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-based-defense-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.