ANY.RUN Shares Cyber Threat Trends Report Q3 2025 for SOCs and MSSPs

ANY.RUN, an acclaimed developer of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, shares its quarterly Malware Trends Report. Its goal is to raise awareness of analysts, SOC teams, and management in businesses and organizations on latest malware targeting enterprises and methods used by threat actors for cyber attacks.

What makes ANY.RUN’s Malware Trends Report Q2 2025 especially valuable is the fact that data it features is 100% exclusive, as it comes directly from live investigations by over 500,000 malware analysts and security teams at 15,000 companies worldwide.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐚𝐲 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨

Some of the most concerning numbers are:

· The overall number of malicious files detected by ANY.RUN’s users — 396,602. It grew by 42% since Q1 2025.

· Loader threats like Smoke Loader, HijackLoader, and GCleaner saw an increase in activity by 38% since the previous quarter. This malware type took second place on the list with 20,333 overall detections.

· Earlier this year, phishing threats saw a slight decline in activity. In Q3, however, they regained power with +58% in detections.

· Finance, commerce, transportation, and manufacturing industries are among those mostly targeted by top malware families like Lumma, Agent Tesla, and XWorm.

Gain more insights into malicious activities, TTPs, malware types and families, as well as the most widespread phishing kits and APTs in Malware Trends Report Q3 2025.

You can use this verified data to navigate the current threat trends and take targeted defensive and proactive action accordingly.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN empowers more than 15,000 organizations worldwide. Enterprises from industries like banking, manufacturing, telecommunications, healthcare, retail, and technology trust us with streamlining their cybersecurity operations.

Cloud-based Interactive Sandbox by ANY.RUN enables rapid malware analysis across Windows, Linux, and Android environments in less than 40 seconds. Combined with advanced threat intelligence solutions Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN extends threat hunting and detection capabilities, enabling faster incident response, deeper visibility, and a more proactive security posture.

