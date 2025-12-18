ANY.RUN Names Key Malware, Threat Discoveries, and Cybersecurity Milestones of 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a developer of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has shared its annual 2025 Year in Review report, summarizing a year of growth, breakthrough discoveries, and product updates. It reflects milestones and key insights shaped by ANY.RUN’s global community of 15,000 SOC teams and over half a million analysts.

Read the full report for an overview of the year’s biggest cybersecurity achievements, cases, and conclusions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

· 1.1 million threats detected in ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox with an average MTTD of 15 seconds.

· Phishing remains the most prevalent threat type, with Tycoon2FA identified as the most widespread malware family.

· Breakthrough research published on emerging threats, including the hybrid Salty2FA & Tycoon2FA.

· Early detection and analysis unveiled new Android-based malware, such as Salvador Stealer and Pentagon Stealer.

· An unprecedented investigation into Lazarus Group’s infiltration scheme captured threat actors live inside controlled ANY.RUN environment.

The full article also reveals top blog entries, awards the company received in 2025, and a preview of upcoming releases planned for 2026.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN supports over 15,000 organizations worldwide across industries such as banking, healthcare, telecom, retail, and manufacturing, helping security teams build faster, stronger, and more resilient cybersecurity operations.

With its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, analysts can safely investigate and understand malware behavior across Windows, Linux, and Android environments. ANY.RUN provides solutions teams need to speed up investigations, reduce risk, and collaborate more effectively: Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds.

