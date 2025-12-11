ANY.RUN Launches AI Sigma Rules to Help SOC Teams Scale Detection and Cut MTTR

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, announced the launch of AI Sigma Rules, a new feature that automatically turns verified sandbox detections into reusable, standardized Sigma rules, helping SOC teams scale detection, reduce MTTR, and move faster from investigation to prevention.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐀𝐈 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐬

SOC teams find real threats every day, but turning those findings into reusable detection logic is still slow and manual. Rules live in different tools and formats, making it hard to scale protection fast.

AI Sigma Rules fix this by turning verified malicious activity into ready-to-use Sigma rules, so every confirmed threat strengthens the whole environment.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐦𝐚 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

AI Sigma Rules address one of the core bottlenecks in modern detection operations: turning confirmed threats into protection that scales. By automating Sigma rule creation directly from sandbox detections, ANY.RUN enables SOC teams to move faster and operate with greater consistency across their security stack.

· 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝘁𝗼-𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝘆𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀, reducing the time it takes to turn investigations into live rules

· 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗿𝗲𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲, 𝗯𝗲𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼𝗿-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗺𝗮 𝗿𝘂𝗹𝗲𝘀 tied to real attacks and deployable across SIEM and EDR platforms

· 𝗟𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗧𝗧𝗥, as analysts no longer start from a blank page when building new detections

· 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆, with less time spent on manual rule drafting and formatting

· 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗦𝗦𝗣𝘀, where one investigation can be converted into protection for multiple tenants

· 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗢𝗖 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆, using a shared, standardized detection format across all tiers

To learn more about AI Sigma Rules, including how to use them and how they can boost your SOC’s detection and response, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions used by more than 15,000 organizations and 500,000 analysts worldwide. The platform combines real-time sandbox execution with automated detections and threat intelligence to help SOC teams investigate faster and strengthen prevention across Windows, Linux, and Android environments.

