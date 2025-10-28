Measure Simplifies Project Management for Construction Teams

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoreUs™ today announced updates to Measure , its mobile-first project management and collaboration tool designed specifically for builders, contractors, and field teams. Developed to address the complexity and inefficiency common in traditional construction software, Measure provides a streamlined way for crews and managers to stay organized, connected, and on schedule.Unlike large-scale enterprise systems that can be cumbersome or feature-heavy, Measure focuses on essential tools that field teams actually use day to day - tasks, files, messages, and updates - all in one accessible platform.Key Features- Mobile-first design: Built for teams on the go.- Visual simplicity: Keep projects crystal clear with clean, easy-to-follow tracking.- Fast setup: Get projects up and running in under an hour - no complicated training required.- All-in-one communication: Say goodbye to scattered emails and text threads.Upcoming WebinarTo demonstrate how teams are applying these tools in real-world settings, CoreUs will host a free live webinar, “How to Run Jobs Without Expensive, Complicated Software,” on November 6 at 11 AM CT. The session will highlight how construction professionals can reduce administrative overhead and improve coordination using simplified digital workflows.Registration: https://measureforconstruction.com/webinar/ About CoreUsCoreUs envisions a world where software is a joy to use. Our mission is to provide approachable, powerful tools that empower small businesses to thrive. We are a small but capable team driven by a passion to create meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve. Whether through our products, services, or partnerships, our goal is to strengthen the communities around us and support businesses by providing tools to work smarter.For more information, visit MeasureForConstruction.com.

