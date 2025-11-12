Aloha Life Digital Wins Best Startup at the 2025 US Search Awards

Aloha Life Digital Claire Ransom, with trophy for Best Startup from the US Search Awards

SOMERVILLE, MA, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aloha Life Digital, a boutique SEO agency based in Somerville, Massachusetts, has been named Best Startup at the prestigious 2025 US Search Awards, which recognizes excellence, innovation, and creativity in search engine marketing across the United States.Founded by Claire Ransom, Aloha Life Digital has quickly built a reputation for delivering world-class SEO strategies with a personal, human touch. The agency focuses on high-end service businesses, from nanny agencies and household staffing firms to luxury lifestyle brands, helping them grow through smart, ethical search marketing.“This award means the world to us,” said Claire Ransom, Founder and Director of Aloha Life Digital. “We set out to build an agency that prioritizes human connection between clients, searchers, and team members alike. In an industry that is often viewed with skepticism, to be recognized for that approach, especially as a young startup, is incredibly special.”The US Search Awards, judged by an international panel of industry leaders, celebrates outstanding search campaigns, teams, and technologies shaping the future of digital marketing. The Best Startup Award recognizes agencies under two years old that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and potential for long-term success.Ransom added: “We may be small, but our impact has already changed the lives of several of our clients – and that’s their words, not ours. This win shows that great SEO isn’t about size or scale — it’s about creativity, strategy, and above all, empathy.”Aloha Life Digital continues to grow rapidly, expanding its client base across the U.S., UK and Australia, with a focus on clarity, education, and revenue-changing results.

