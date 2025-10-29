Physical Measuring Instrument Market CAGR to be at 8.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $19.99 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Physical Measuring Instrument Market?

Recently, the market size of the physical measuring instrument has noticeably expanded. Projected growth indicates an increase from $13.48 billion in 2024 to $14.62 billion in 2025, giving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the escalating demand for precision measuring in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced production methods, the growing requirement for monitoring tools in renewable energy infrastructure, the increasing use of portable 3D scanners in the aerospace and defense sectors, and the enhanced usage of optical particle counters and precision sensors within healthcare environments.

Over the coming years, the market size of physical measuring instruments is set to witness substantial growth. The market is projected to expand to $19.99 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to the increasing regulatory demands for calibrated tools, the development of non-mercury thermometers, the rise of coherent global measurement standards, and high-performance in the medical instrumentation sector. Key trends during this forecast period include the integration of intelligent technologies, progress in automation and robotics, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), the emergence of non-contact measurement methods, and the evolution of digital twin technologies.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Physical Measuring Instrument Market?

The growth of the physical measuring instrument market is predicted to be driven forward by rising automation across various industries. This entails the fusion of high-tech systems like robotics, artificial intelligence, and specialized software to carry out tasks without human intervention. Businesses mainly fuel the surge in automation, striving to enhance their process quality and consistency as they recognize that fine-tuned operations could substantially boost productivity and streamline workflows. Physical measuring instruments aid automation by providing precise, immediate data relating to sizes and shapes, enabling machinery to self-correct, maintain standards, and escalate production efficiency, all while reducing manual checks. For example, as per the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based, professional non-profit entity, there were 553,052 factory-installed industrial robots globally in September 2023, a 5% increase from the previous year, 2022. Thus, the upsurge in automation across industries is contributing to the physical measuring instrument market's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Physical Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Physical Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ABB Ltd

• AMETEK Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• TA Instruments

• Bruker Corporation

• Nordson Corporation

• ifm electronic GmbH

• Metrohm AG

• BROCKHAUS Group

• Brabender GmbH & Co. KG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Physical Measuring Instrument Sector?

Corporations in the physical instrument measuring market are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge equipment like precise contour measuring machines, aimed at offering in-depth and consistent quality control measurements. These types of machines analyze and assess the surface profile and geometric qualities of an object, providing detailed measurements that uphold consistent dimensional evaluation. For instance, in September 2022, Mahr Inc., a firm specializing in dimensional metrology solutions from the US, launched the MarSurf CD 140 AG 11 contour measuring device equipped with an intelligent touch probe system. The multifunctional and compact machine offers a 350 mm probe arm, a measurement span that reaches up to 70 mm, and a magnetic stylus tip holder for tool-free probe tip replacements that don't require recalibration. Other notable attributes include rapid and exact contour alongside optional roughness measurements, automated calibration, adaptable workpiece handling, and user-friendly MarWin software for effective, independent operator measurements.

What Segments Are Covered In The Physical Measuring Instrument Market Report?

The physical measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Thermometer, Barometer, Micrometer, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline or Retail, Direct Sales, Distributors or Resellers

3) By Application: Engineering And Manufacturing, Healthcare, Science And Research, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Thermometer: Digital Thermometer, Infrared Thermometer, Mercury Thermometer, Alcohol Thermometer, Thermocouple Thermometer, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD) Thermometer

2) By Barometer: Aneroid Barometer, Mercury Barometer, Digital Barometer, Fortin Barometer

3) By Micrometer: Outside Micrometer, Inside Micrometer, Depth Micrometer, Vernier Micrometer

4) By Other Types: Pressure Gauge, Flow Meter, Hygrometer, Anemometer, Tachometer, pH Meter, Weighing Scale

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Physical Measuring Instrument Market?

In the Physical Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The region anticipating the quickest expansion during the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report includes coverage of various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

