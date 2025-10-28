TXGA to Launch Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at SPS 2025, Highlighting a Portfolio of Advanced Solutions for Harsh Environments TXGA to Launch Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at SPS 2025, Highlighting a Portfolio of Advanced Solutions for Harsh Environments TXGA to Launch Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at SPS 2025, Highlighting a Portfolio of Advanced Solutions for Harsh Environments TXGA to Launch Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at SPS 2025, Highlighting a Portfolio of Advanced Solutions for Harsh Environments TXGA to Launch Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at SPS 2025, Highlighting a Portfolio of Advanced Solutions for Harsh Environments

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TXGA , a provider of high-performance industrial connectivity solutions, today announced its participation in SPS – Smart Production Solutions 2025, one of Europe's foremost international trade fairs dedicated to the smart and digital automation industry. The event, held in Nuremberg, Germany, from November 25-27, serves as a critical platform for global technology leaders to unveil innovations. At this prestigious gathering, TXGA will officially launch its Mini I/O Connector 2.0 at Hall 10, Booth 511, an advanced Ethernet interconnect system engineered for high reliability in harsh industrial environments.The TXGA Mini I/O Connector 2.0 is defined by its core principles of "Small Form Factor, High Performance." It retains the compact design of its predecessor, occupying 75% less installation space than standard RJ45 connectors, directly addressing the industry demand for equipment miniaturization. The 2.0 version introduces substantial structural innovations, featuring a redesigned locking mechanism with an extended guideway that significantly reduces unlocking time—a crucial benefit in confined spaces.Technically, the connector system is engineered for data rates from 10Mbps to 1Gbps and is fully compatible with both Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE+), enabling simultaneous data and power transmission. Engineered for durability, its dual-contact spring structure delivers high resistance to shock and vibration, while a fully shielded design provides effective suppression of electromagnetic interference (EMI) to ensure data integrity across demanding applications in intelligent terminals, collaborative robotics, medical equipment, new energy, industrial IoT, motion and drive units, and PLCs.The launch of the Mini I/O Connector 2.0 not only demonstrates TXGA's deep technical expertise in the industrial interconnect field, but also provides users with a more efficient and intelligent connectivity solution through its dual upgrades in structure and operation. This focus on addressing specific industrial challenges is reflective of TXGA's guiding philosophy. Since its founding in 2005, the company has positioned innovation and research & development as the core drivers of its growth. Adhering to a principle of "Quality First," TXGA implements rigorous quality control throughout its manufacturing processes to deliver highly reliable and high-quality interconnect solutions and services to its global clients.In addition to the flagship Mini I/O 2.0, the TXGA booth will serve as a comprehensive showcase of the company's broader R&D and manufacturing capabilities, with several other advanced product lines on display:Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) Connectors: Offering a significant size reduction, this connector’s form factor is merely 20% that of a standard RJ45. It supports a high-frequency transmission range of 1-600MHz, substantially exceeding the 1-250MHz range of traditional RJ45s. The system utilizes a single twisted-pair, double-shielded cable for communication, which reduces signal interference and transmission loss to support reliable and stable data transfer.Filtered D-Sub Connectors: Also on display will be TXGA's newly developed Filtered D-Sub connectors. These components feature a robust metal shell design that achieves an attenuation effect of 70dB at a frequency of 1GHz, providing exceptional EMI shielding to protect signal integrity. With a 2.77mm contact pitch, they are compatible with mixed analog and digital signal transmission and can be configured in hybrid layouts to support the synchronous delivery of power and signal.Circular Connector Series: The exhibit will also feature a comprehensive range of Circular Connectors, including the M5, M8, M12, M16, 7/8'', and push-pull circular connector series. These connectors are engineered for high-protection, high-reliability, and rapid data transmission in severe application environments. They ensure stable and secure interconnectivity when exposed to extreme high and low temperatures, moisture, dust, and strong shock or vibration, providing dependable support for industrial production.TXGA invites all attendees of this premier industry event to visit Hall 10, Booth 511 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre to experience these solutions firsthand. To facilitate attendance for partners and industry professionals, TXGA is offering complimentary admission vouchers. Interested parties are directed to request a free pass at: https://m.txga.com/admission_ticket.html?lang=en_US About TXGA Founded in 2005, TXGA is an enterprise specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of high-quality connectivity solutions. With a core focus on innovation and a commitment to stringent quality control, TXGA delivers reliable and high-performance products for a global clientele. The company adheres to green production principles and is dedicated to becoming a globally preferred supplier of critical connectors, providing a solid foundation for technological advancement across various industries. For more information, please visit the website: https://www.txga.com/

