Global Healthcare Collaboration Takes Center Stage: Medical Asia 2025 Concludes Successfully in Seoul
The 15th Medical Asia Global Medical Service Awards wrapped up in Seoul, marking a significant milestone in advancing international healthcare cooperation. Jointly organized by leading media outlets from Korea, the United States, and China, and supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Korea Tourism Organization, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the event aimed to foster medical innovation, cross-border collaboration, and enhanced patient care.
Since May, the organizing committee conducted extensive research focusing on precision medicine, digital healthcare, and patient needs. The outcome: 51 award-winning institutions, including hospitals, clinics, corporations, and regional projects.
Far beyond a simple awards ceremony, the event served as a platform for knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Cutting-edge achievements in precision medicine, AI, robotic surgery, and telemedicine were showcased. The K-Doctors Alliance Project was highlighted as a long-term initiative to build a global network of leading physicians, promoting academic exchange and technological cooperation.
The program was divided into two sessions:
Morning: Awards Ceremony
Afternoon: Medical Conference featuring presentations from award-winning institutions.
A major highlight was the participation of 20 influencers from 15 countries, who brought vibrant energy to the event. Their active engagement—posing questions, sharing insights, and broadcasting live—underscored growing global interest in Korean advanced medical services.
Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, the healthcare industry is increasingly recognized as a driving force for improving public health and fostering international partnerships. With coverage by multiple international media outlets, Medical Asia 2025 is expected to amplify the reach of Korea’s medical innovations and set the stage for a new era of global healthcare collaboration in 2026.
Medical Asia 2025 — Together for a Healthier Future.
-Full Award List-
∎Contribution Award
Globalization of Korean Healthcare – Dae-hee Kang, President, Asia Telemedicine Society
Medical Management & Overseas Support – Hyun-Chul Shin, President, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital
∎Minister’s Award
Minister of Health and Welfare Award – Jong-pil Kim, President, The Naeun Pil Hospital
Minister of Health and Welfare Award – Ki-ho Lee, Chief Director, Plate Clinic
Director of Food and Drug Safety Award – Health On Cloud Co., Ltd
Minister of Food and Drug Safety Award – Jong-kyu Lee, CEO, Cell by Cell Co., Ltd.
President’s Award of Korea Tourism Organization – Won-gu Lee, Chief Director, Geudae Goun Dermatology Clinic
President’s Award of Korea Tourism Organization – H&AD Co., Ltd., Sang-ah Lee, CEO
∎Specialized Department Awards
Cancer Center – Catholic University Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital
Hematology Hospital – Catholic University Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital
Diabetes Center – Kangbuk Samsung Hospital
Spine & Joint – Godbaro Hospital
Hand Replantation & Reconstruction – The Naeun Pil Hospital
Diagnostic Testing – Seegene Medical Foundation
Comprehensive Health Screening – MediCheck Korea Health Management Association
Comprehensive Health Screening – Erutan Medicare
Cataract & Vision Correction – Eyereum Eye Clinic
Leg Deformity Correction – NEWBORN Orthopedic Clinic
Shoulder & Elbow – Yonsei Hun Orthopedic Clinic
Spinal Endoscopy – Dr. Yong-Chul Kim’s Pain Clinic
Male Enhancement – First Urology Clinic
Female Plastic Surgery & Health Screening – Nawe Clinic
Lifting & Scar Treatment – Geudae Goun Dermatology Clinic
Breast Augmentation – WOOA Plastic Surgery
Eye Surgery & Revision – D&A Plastic Surgery
Wrinkle & Anti-aging – TJ Plastic Surgery
Lifting & Skin Booster – Seoul Artline Clinic
Nutritional Medicine & Food Therapy – Plate Clinic
Growth Delay & Precocious Puberty – Keytop Pediatric Endocrine Clinic
Stem Cell Regenerative Medicine (Immunity & Anti-aging) – MODS Clinic
Facial Asymmetry & Double Jaw Surgery – Seoulface21 Dental Hospital
Dental Implant & Occlusion- CBK Choi Youngkyun Dental Clinic
Veneer & Enameloplasty – MAKE Dental Clinic
Cancer Immunotherapy – Seulchan Korean Medicine Clinic
Obesity & Weight Loss – CHUNGPOONG KOREAN MEDICINE CLINIC
Constitution Improvement – KIMJAEWOO KOREAN MEDICINE CLINIC
Blood Circulation Disorders – YEYOUNGJE KOREAN MEDICINE CLINIC
Spine & Joint – KWON KOREAN MEDICINE CLINIC
Growth & Precocious Puberty – Deundeunbubu korean medicine clinic
∎Corporate & Regional Awards
Digital Healthcare Innovation – Health On Cloud Co., Ltd.
Remote Academic Exchange – Korea Telemedicine Society (KTS)
Global K-Healthcare Solutions – INSARANG CONSULING Corp.
AI-integrated Senior Care & Industrial Safety – AIVIDA Inc.
Medical Cosmetic Products – CELL BY CELL Co., Ltd.
Gold PTT Acne Treatment Solution – Careis Co., Ltd.
K-Tourism Platform – TRENVL
Integrated Medical Tourism Solutions – H&AD Co., Ltd.
K-Medical Tourism City Brand (Metropolitan) – Seoul Metropolitan Government
Global Marketing for K-Medical Tourism (Metropolitan) – Busan Metropolitan City
K-Medical Tourism City Brand (Local Government) – Gangnam District
Global Marketing for K-Medical Tourism (Local Government) – Busanjin District
