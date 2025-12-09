Global Healthcare Collaboration Takes Center Stage: Medical Asia 2025 Concludes Successfully in Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seoul, South Korea — December 4, 2025The 15th Medical Asia Global Medical Service Awards wrapped up in Seoul, marking a significant milestone in advancing international healthcare cooperation. Jointly organized by leading media outlets from Korea, the United States, and China, and supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Korea Tourism Organization, and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the event aimed to foster medical innovation, cross-border collaboration, and enhanced patient care.Since May, the organizing committee conducted extensive research focusing on precision medicine, digital healthcare, and patient needs. The outcome: 51 award-winning institutions, including hospitals, clinics, corporations, and regional projects.Far beyond a simple awards ceremony, the event served as a platform for knowledge exchange and global collaboration. Cutting-edge achievements in precision medicine, AI, robotic surgery, and telemedicine were showcased. The K-Doctors Alliance Project was highlighted as a long-term initiative to build a global network of leading physicians, promoting academic exchange and technological cooperation.The program was divided into two sessions:Morning: Awards CeremonyAfternoon: Medical Conference featuring presentations from award-winning institutions.A major highlight was the participation of 20 influencers from 15 countries, who brought vibrant energy to the event. Their active engagement—posing questions, sharing insights, and broadcasting live—underscored growing global interest in Korean advanced medical services.Against the backdrop of global economic challenges, the healthcare industry is increasingly recognized as a driving force for improving public health and fostering international partnerships. With coverage by multiple international media outlets, Medical Asia 2025 is expected to amplify the reach of Korea’s medical innovations and set the stage for a new era of global healthcare collaboration in 2026.Medical Asia 2025 — Together for a Healthier Future.-Full Award List-∎Contribution AwardGlobalization of Korean Healthcare – Dae-hee Kang, President, Asia Telemedicine SocietyMedical Management & Overseas Support – Hyun-Chul Shin, President, Kangbuk Samsung Hospital∎Minister’s AwardMinister of Health and Welfare Award – Jong-pil Kim, President, The Naeun Pil HospitalMinister of Health and Welfare Award – Ki-ho Lee, Chief Director, Plate ClinicDirector of Food and Drug Safety Award – Health On Cloud Co., LtdMinister of Food and Drug Safety Award – Jong-kyu Lee, CEO, Cell by Cell Co., Ltd.President’s Award of Korea Tourism Organization – Won-gu Lee, Chief Director, Geudae Goun Dermatology ClinicPresident’s Award of Korea Tourism Organization – H&AD Co., Ltd., Sang-ah Lee, CEO∎Specialized Department AwardsCancer Center – Catholic University Seoul St. Mary’s HospitalHematology Hospital – Catholic University Seoul St. Mary’s HospitalDiabetes Center – Kangbuk Samsung HospitalSpine & Joint – Godbaro HospitalHand Replantation & Reconstruction – The Naeun Pil HospitalDiagnostic Testing – Seegene Medical FoundationComprehensive Health Screening – MediCheck Korea Health Management AssociationComprehensive Health Screening – Erutan MedicareCataract & Vision Correction – Eyereum Eye ClinicLeg Deformity Correction – NEWBORN Orthopedic ClinicShoulder & Elbow – Yonsei Hun Orthopedic ClinicSpinal Endoscopy – Dr. Yong-Chul Kim’s Pain ClinicMale Enhancement – First Urology ClinicFemale Plastic Surgery & Health Screening – Nawe ClinicLifting & Scar Treatment – Geudae Goun Dermatology ClinicBreast Augmentation – WOOA Plastic SurgeryEye Surgery & Revision – D&A Plastic SurgeryWrinkle & Anti-aging – TJ Plastic SurgeryLifting & Skin Booster – Seoul Artline ClinicNutritional Medicine & Food Therapy – Plate ClinicGrowth Delay & Precocious Puberty – Keytop Pediatric Endocrine ClinicStem Cell Regenerative Medicine (Immunity & Anti-aging) – MODS ClinicFacial Asymmetry & Double Jaw Surgery – Seoulface21 Dental HospitalDental Implant & Occlusion- CBK Choi Youngkyun Dental ClinicVeneer & Enameloplasty – MAKE Dental ClinicCancer Immunotherapy – Seulchan Korean Medicine ClinicObesity & Weight Loss – CHUNGPOONG KOREAN MEDICINE CLINICConstitution Improvement – KIMJAEWOO KOREAN MEDICINE CLINICBlood Circulation Disorders – YEYOUNGJE KOREAN MEDICINE CLINICSpine & Joint – KWON KOREAN MEDICINE CLINICGrowth & Precocious Puberty – Deundeunbubu korean medicine clinic∎Corporate & Regional AwardsDigital Healthcare Innovation – Health On Cloud Co., Ltd.Remote Academic Exchange – Korea Telemedicine Society (KTS)Global K-Healthcare Solutions – INSARANG CONSULING Corp.AI-integrated Senior Care & Industrial Safety – AIVIDA Inc.Medical Cosmetic Products – CELL BY CELL Co., Ltd.Gold PTT Acne Treatment Solution – Careis Co., Ltd.K-Tourism Platform – TRENVLIntegrated Medical Tourism Solutions – H&AD Co., Ltd.K-Medical Tourism City Brand (Metropolitan) – Seoul Metropolitan GovernmentGlobal Marketing for K-Medical Tourism (Metropolitan) – Busan Metropolitan CityK-Medical Tourism City Brand (Local Government) – Gangnam DistrictGlobal Marketing for K-Medical Tourism (Local Government) – Busanjin DistrictFor more information, please visit the website: http://medicalinasia.com/

