Shenzhen Bay Tech Week Opens: Fishgoo Bridges China’s Innovation Powerhouse with Global Consumers

MADRID, SPAIN, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Shenzhen Bay Technology Week officially opened today at the Shenzhen Bay Science and Technology Ecological Park, unveiling China’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence, robotics, and next-generation information technology to the world. The five-day event, themed "Innovation Lighthouse, Bay Area Charm," brings together leading innovators and industry-shaping enterprises.As the event’s official overseas promotion partner, Fishgoo www.fishgoo.com ) is playing a pivotal role in connecting Shenzhen’s cutting-edge technology with global consumers—strengthening its mission to become a key bridge between Chinese innovation and the international market.A Gateway to Shenzhen’s Innovation EcosystemDuring the opening ceremony, Shenzhen Bay Science and Technology Park introduced ten service platforms, ten application scenarios, and a new lineup of IP characters, comprehensively showcasing the Park’s advanced innovation ecosystem.As a cross-border e-commerce enabler rooted in Shenzhen, Fishgoo ensures that global consumers can directly access the latest Chinese technologies.“Shenzhen Bay represents the pinnacle of Chinese technological innovation,” said the Fishgoo. “Our mission is simple: if the world wants authentic Chinese innovation—especially from Shenzhen—they come to Fishgoo. We bridge products, brands, and consumers without barriers.”On-Site Engagement with Breakthrough TechnologiesThroughout the opening day, Fishgoo’s team visited multiple exhibitor booths and connected with key technology innovators. Highlights included:ENGINEAI Robotics’s T800 humanoid robot, marking a major commercialization milestoneUnitree Technology’s Unitree G1 intelligent robot, showcasing advanced interaction capabilitiesIntelligent chess-playing robotsVoice-controlled toy robotsBrain-computer interface “energy pods”Smart lawnmowers and a wide range of robotics and smart devicesThe team engaged directly with product developers to explore overseas marketing pathways and evaluate global consumer demand.Buy Shenzhen Innovation Direct from the SourceFishgoo is redefining how global consumers access Chinese technology by enabling direct-from-manufacturer purchasing. The platform offers:Direct Access to Shenzhen’s Tech EcosystemConsumers worldwide can discover and purchase authentic tech products directly from Shenzhen manufacturers—including featured exhibitors from Technology Week, AI robotics companies, smart home innovators, and consumer electronics brands.Exceptional Value & Factory-Direct PricingBy eliminating traditional retail layers, Fishgoo provides high-quality products at significantly more competitive prices while maintaining strict quality standards.Convenient Global DeliveryFishgoo supports fast international delivery and local customer service worldwide.Guaranteed AuthenticityAll products originate from certified Chinese factories—many of which supply major international retailers—ensuring consumers receive genuine, high-quality innovation.These technologies illustrate the rapid evolution of Shenzhen’s innovation landscape—from advanced manufacturing to futuristic consumer experiences.“Fishgoo serves as an essential bridge connecting Shenzhen’s special products with global audiences,” said a representative from the Shenzhen Bay Technology Eco-Park. “This collaboration allows people worldwide to truly experience the quality and creativity coming out of Shenzhen.”The Future of Global Purchasing“This is more than cross-border e-commerce,” added a Fishgoo spokesperson. “We are building global pathways for culture, technology, and innovation. When consumers overseas want to buy the latest Chinese tech—especially from Shenzhen—they choose Fishgoo. We make the experience simple, reliable, and accessible.”Shenzhen Bay Tech Week runs through December 14, featuring more than 20 specialized forums including the AI Industry Summit, Semiconductor & Chip Industry Summit, and Smart Terminal Networking Conference. Throughout the week, Fishgoo will continue providing overseas promotion services, brand support, and global market connection for exhibitors—helping more Chinese innovators step onto the world stage.About FishgooFishgoo is a comprehensive cross-border e-commerce service platform dedicated to connecting Chinese technology products with global consumers. With 20,000+ influencer partnerships, 1,000+ MCN collaborators, 100+ overseas retail partners, and an extensive logistics infrastructure. Fishgoo enables seamless global access to high-quality Chinese products.Mission:To make Chinese brands accessible to global consumers, and to make buying from China simple, affordable, and trustworthy.Media ContactEmail: business@fishgoo.comWebsite: www.fishgoo.com

