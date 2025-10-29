Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market?

The market size for naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance has seen robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $18.42 billion in 2024 to $19.53 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This noteworthy growth during the historic term can be associated with escalating geopolitical conflicts, emerging maritime territorial disagreements, augmented defense budgets, a surge in demand for real-time situational awareness, and the ongoing modernization of naval fleets.

The market size for naval intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance is anticipated to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. The market is projected to reach $24.38 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth over the forecast period can be credited to the amplified investments in cutting-edge surveillance systems, the growing uptake of network-centric warfare strategies, the surging demand for unmanned aerial and undersea vehicles, an increased concentration on electronic intelligence collection, and the escalating need for unified command and control systems. Key trends for the forecast period involve advancements in satellite communication technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the creation of autonomous and unmanned surveillance platforms, innovations in electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems, and research and development in next-generation sensors.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market?

The growth of the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is projected to accelerate amidst escalating geopolitical uncertainties. These uncertainties stem from heightened political rivalry, militaristic disputes, and strategic disagreements between nations, which collectively raise the prospects of conflict. This further compels governments to enhance their defense and security protocols. Growth in defense budgets and amplified regional conflicts that necessitate an upscale naval presence and deterrence are primary contributors to mushrooming geopolitical tensions. Naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) play a crucial role in managing these tensions by delivering precise and timely data on enemy activities, possible hazards, and progression in disputed maritime territories. This facilitates navies in overseeing disputed waters, predicting adversarial activities, and forming educated operational and diplomatic choices. For instance, data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a not-for-profit entity based in the US, reveals that there were more than 165,273 reported instances of political violence globally from July 2023 to June 2024, marking a 15% surge from the preceding year. During this period, it's calculated that roughly one out of every seven people worldwide was impacted by conflict. Accordingly, the escalating geopolitical conflicts serve as a principal driving force behind the expansion of the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market?

Major players in the Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo SpA

• Bombardier Defence Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Industry?

Key players in the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market are concentrating on the advancement of cutting-edge sensors, such as diminutive passive communications intelligence sensors, to boost operational efficiency and tactical awareness. These sensors are small-scale electronic support systems custom-engineered to intercept and examine communication signals unseen, subsequently increasing stealth, survivability, and deployment across multiple domains. For instance, Saab AB, a defense and security firm based in Sweden, in October 2024 unveiled the Sirius Compact L20C, an extremely portable, passive sensor designed specifically for tactical reconnaissance of communication signals. With its capability to detect, classify, locate, and track an extensive assortment of communication signals, including enemy radios and drone links, the Sirius Compact L20C delivers real-time situational intelligence. The compressed design of Sirius Compact L20C facilitates its deployment by foot, light vehicles or naval platforms while its compatibility with NATO interfaces ensures smooth integration into command and control systems, in turn promoting operational agility and quick decision-making.

What Segments Are Covered In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Report?

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Surface Naval Vessels Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance, Underwater Naval Vessels Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance

2) By Operation: Defense, Commercial

3) By Application: Search And Rescue Operation, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Coastal Surveillance, Maritime Monitoring, Tactical Support, Disaster Relief, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Surface Naval Vessels Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance: Radar Systems, Electro-Optical Or Infrared Sensors, Electronic Warfare Systems, Sonar Systems, Communication And Data Link Systems, Unmanned Surface Vehicles

2) By Underwater Naval Vessels Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance: Hull-Mounted Sonar Systems, Towed Array Sonar Systems, Submarine-Launched Unmanned Underwater Vehicles, Underwater Acoustic Sensors, Magnetic Anomaly Detectors, Underwater Communication And Data Link Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market?

In the Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading region for the corresponding year. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes a detailed analysis of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

