Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market to Reach US $35.68 Billion by 2029

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market?

Over the past few years, the market size for generative artificial intelligence (AI) in chatbots has expanded substantially. It's projected to advance from a worth of $8.02 billion in 2024 to reach $10.83 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1%. This impressive growth during the historic period is due to factors like the escalating usage of rule-based chatbots, the rising need for economical customer support, the increasing utilization of natural language processing, the expansion of digital communication platforms, and a growing dependence on automation within corporate entities.

Predictions indicate a steep upward trend in the generative artificial intelligence (AI) in chatbots market, with size projections estimated at $35.68 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. This anticipated surge during the forecast period is largely ascribed to the heightened demand for personalised customer interactions, growing incorporation of generative artificial intelligence on cloud platforms, increased usage in sectors like healthcare and banking, development of chatbots with multiple language capabilities, and the progression of enterprise digital transformation efforts. The predicted period also sees considerable trends such as advancement in large language models, innovative designs in conversational artificial intelligence, progression in multimodal generative artificial intelligence, funding for research into artificial intelligence ethics, and novel developments in speech-to-speech generative chatbots.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Global Market Growth?

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market?

Major players in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corp.

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• Salesforce Inc.

• OpenAI LLC

• LivePerson Inc.

• Anthropic PBC

• Yellow.ai

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market?

Prominent firms in the generative AI chatbot sector are prioritizing the development of API-driven integrations for scalable enterprise roll-outs to augment customization, dependability, and adaptability. Implementing an API-driven integration lets companies incorporate generative AI into their proprietary applications with specific infrastructure, thereby speeding up response times, adjusting workflows, and ensuring scalability at an enterprise level. For instance, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence firm based in the United States, unveiled the ChatGPT API with designated capacity options for corporations in March 2023. This product offers developers on-demand access to GPT models via a programmable platform, assists organizations by allocating throughput for constant performance even during peak usage, and facilitates custom scaling to satisfy enterprise necessities.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Market Report?

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in chatbots market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Automatic Speech Recognition, Other Technologies

2) By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Business Function: Sales And Marketing, Supply Chain And Operations, Finance And Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology Service Management

4) By Application: Customer Service, Electronic-Commerce And Sales, Virtual Assistants, Information Retrieval, Social Media And Messaging Platforms

5) By Industries: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail And Electronic-Commerce, Healthcare, Government And Public Sector, Media And Entertainment, Education, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Language Processing: Sentiment Analysis, Named Entity Recognition, Intent Detection, Text Classification, Contextual Understanding, Language Translation, Text Summarization, Part Of Speech Tagging

2) By Machine Learning And Deep Learning: Supervised Learning, Unsupervised Learning, Reinforcement Learning, Neural Network Modeling, Transfer Learning, Generative Adversarial Networks, Convolutional Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks

3) By Automatic Speech Recognition: Speaker Identification, Voice Command Recognition, Speech To Text Conversion, Accent And Dialect Recognition, Keyword Spotting, Emotion Recognition, Noise Reduction Modeling

4) By Other Technologies: Computer Vision Integration, Predictive Analytics, Knowledge Graph Processing, Contextual Recommendation Systems, Multimodal Interaction, Conversational Flow Automation, Data Augmentation Techniques

View the full generative artificial intelligence (ai) in chatbots market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-chatbots-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Chatbots Industry?

In the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Chatbots Global Market Report 2025, North America is highlighted as the leading region for the base year of 2024. The region with the most significant projected growth rate is Asia-Pacific. The listed regions included in the study of this market are North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

