Disposable Incontinence Products Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company’s Disposable Incontinence Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Disposable Incontinence Products Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market for disposable incontinence products has significantly expanded over the recent years. Its size is anticipated to rise from $10.9 billion noted in 2024, to reach $11.63 billion by 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth experienced during the historic period can be linked to an increase in chronic health conditions, the development of home healthcare facilities, affordability and availability of the products, alterations in cultural norms and lifestyles, and a rise in awareness and acceptance.

Expectations indicate a robust increase in the size of the disposable incontinence products market in the upcoming years, with projections showing a potential worth of $15.55 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period could be due to several factors such as the consistent rise in the aging population, dedication to sustainable and environmentally-friendly items, the proliferation of e-commerce sites, measures by the government towards incontinence management, and cultural shifts towards heightened health awareness. Key projections for this forecast period also include the incorporation of advanced technologies, partnering for healthcare solutions, the expansion of online retail, gender-specific product tailoring, blend of smart diaper technologies, and advancements in odor control systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Disposable Incontinence Products Market?

The rise in urological disorders is projected to boost the progress of the disposable incontinence products market in the future. Diseases that encompass kidney stones, issues with bladder control, urinary tract infections, and prostate issues are called urologic disorders. The purpose of adult incontinence products is to guarantee that a person stays dry and comfortable, not letting anything obstruct them from savouring small delights of life. The rise in urological disorders cases will likely pose a greater strain on healthcare systems, emphasizing the necessity for effective prevention and treatment approaches. For example, Urology Care Foundation, Inc., a US-based personal care firm, reported in November 2022 that every year, over 8.1 million patients look for medical care for urinary tract infections. Over their lifetime, approximately 60% of women and 12% of men undergo at least one UTI. Thus, the increasing incidence of urological disorders is escalating the growth of the disposable incontinence products market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Disposable Incontinence Products Market?

Major players in the Disposable Incontinence Products include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Unicharm Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co. Ltd.

• Berry Global Inc.

• First Quality Enterprises Inc.

• Coloplast Ltd.

• Essity AB

• Svenska Cellulosa AB

What Are The Top Trends In The Disposable Incontinence Products Industry?

The increasing popularity of product advancements is a notable trend in the market for disposable incontinence products. Corporations in this market continue to develop novel products in an effort to maintain their competitiveness. For example, in May 2023, Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd, a hygiene product firm based in India, debuted UltraThinz. This ultra-thin absorbent disposable underpant caters to younger people experiencing mild incontinence due to circumstances such as obesity, postpartum convalescence, and menopausal issues. The product comes in two unique variants: peach for women and grey for men, acknowledging the unique requirements of each. This product is characterized by its sophisticated, non-bulky design, comfortably fitting under clothes, appealing to those who prefer a less cumbersome alternative. UltraThinz, despite its thinness, delivers superior absorption, a soft cotton-like feel, and antibacterial features.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Disposable Incontinence Products Market Segments

The disposable incontinence products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Protective Incontinence Garments, Urine Bags, Urinary Catheter

2) By Material: Plastic, Cotton Fabric, Super Absorbents, Latex, Other Material

3) By Incontinence Type: Stress Urinary Incontinence, Urge Urinary Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Urinary Incontinence

4) By Application: Urine Incontinence, Fecal Incontinence, Dual Incontinence

5) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Long Term Care Centers, Other End Use

Subsegments:

1) By Protective Incontinence Garments: Adult Diapers, Disposable Underwear, Incontinence Pads

2) By Urine Bags: Leg Bags, Bedside Bags, Catheter Bags

3) By Urinary Catheter: Intermittent Catheters, Indwelling Catheters, Suprapubic Catheters

Which Regions Are Dominating The Disposable Incontinence Products Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the disposable incontinence products market and it is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the global market in the forecast period. The market report includes comprehensive data on regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

