长沙市, 湖南省, CHINA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Recent days, China Changsha Business Project "Views Sand Center · Haitanghui" in the New York Times Square Nasdaq Unveiled. This is known as the global financial landmark of "the world's first screen", which has become an important window that conveys China's real estate innovation value and Changsha commercial internationalization, marking the Changsha community business model to the global stage.As "World Crossroads" in the global wealth and culture, the New York Times Square has attracted more than 500,000 people to stop, Nasdaq is more authoritarian than the financial market, becomes a measure brand strength and city. The core rod of commercial innovation. The appearance of the "Guansha Center·Haitang Converge" is not a simple brand show, but the international mature community business practice is the kernel, transmitting China's assets to the world's signal.According to Learn, the "Guansha Center·Haitang Converge" is a core business project of the Changsha Guan Shaling Piece - City Update Key Segment. This area has gathered a large number of high-net worth living crops and financial practitioners, regional consumption potential Need to be released. Project Abandon Traditional Placemor, in depth, in the depth of the community business experience in Singapore, London, etc. Community commercial model, effectively filling the area of the regional high-end community service."This debut is the epitome of the Chinese community commercially launched the world." The founder Yang Zijuan and Yi Songlin said that the team always in the international vision Building a quality asset operation system, the concept of "learning" through global experience, representing Changsha dialogue world ", is the whole process of the project. It is this accurate grasp of international trends, so that the project has become China's high quality real estate and internationally Vivid samples.With the Nasdaq large screen, the global debut of the" Guansha Center·Haitang Converge "is officially opened. In the future, the project will continue to use the world's mature community business model as a bridge, activating regional business Value, let the world see the innovative vitality of China's real estate and the international competitiveness of Changsha business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.