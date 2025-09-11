BK Healthcare Returns to Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

上海市, 上海, CHINA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Healthcare recently made a reappearance on the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in Times Square, drawing significant attention and acclaim. This marks the company’s second appearance at the iconic location since last year’s Mid-Autumn Festival. Timed with Teacher’s Day (a day honoring educators in China), the event paid tribute to veterinary educators worldwide while highlighting China’s advancements and innovative approaches in the pet medical industry—particularly in the field of diagnostic imaging.The presence at one of the world’s most prominent financial hubs underscores BK Healthcare’s comprehensive capabilities and growing influence in the global market. As a leading enterprise in China’s veterinary imaging equipment sector, the company has long been dedicated to technological R&D and product innovation. Its core products, including digital radiography (DR) systems and veterinary computed tomography (CT) scanners, have gained broad recognition both domestically and internationally for their reliable performance, high image quality, and service standards that exceed industry norms, cementing its leadership position in the field.Core Focus: Co-building Radiology Departments with Veterinary PracticesNotably, this brand exhibition emphasized BK Healthcare’s innovative “Co-building Radiology Department” initiative, which is being actively promoted across China and overseas. This model addresses common challenges faced by veterinary institutions, especially small and medium-sized practices, including high investment costs, shortage of specialized talent, and complex maintenance requirements associated with high-end imaging equipment.Leveraging its technological innovation, manufacturing strength, and service network, BK Healthcare offers partner hospitals a turnkey solution that reduces initial investment and operational burdens through flexible collaboration models. The company also provides essential training, technical support, and maintenance services, and is exploring ways to share resources such as professional veterinary radiologists.Technology Pathway: Advancing Professionalization in Pet HealthcareBuilding on its technological expertise, BK Healthcare has also commercialized artificial intelligence in veterinary DR systems. Its self-developed AI-assisted diagnostic system for pets can intelligently identify abnormalities in medical images, significantly improving diagnostic efficiency.A company representative stated that BK Healthcare will continue to deepen its technological R&D, refine its collaborative service framework, and strive to deliver more efficient and cost-effective imaging diagnostic solutions to veterinary institutions worldwide, thereby contributing to the continued progress of the global pet healthcare industry.

