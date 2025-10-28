ALT Alliance, Inc. Elevates Youth Voices Through Art for Policy Change at the United Nations YouthLead Festival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALT Alliance, Inc., a New York–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth, women, and the AANHPI community, hosted “Art for Policy Change: Youth Voices on Global Well-being” on September 27, 2025, as part of the inaugural UNGA 80 #YouthLead Festival (September 20–29, 2025).

The online dialogue brought together youth, artists, and educators from around the world to explore how art can serve as a bridge between emotional expression and global policy innovation. Participants showcased original artworks addressing issues such as mental health, education equity, and climate resilience—transforming creative storytelling into youth-led advocacy.

The 60-minute session began with a virtual youth art exhibition, followed by small-group discussions guided by art therapists. Participants reflected on how creative practice can inspire empathy, healing, and agency in addressing systemic challenges. The event concluded with youth-led policy recommendations submitted to the UN Youth Compass platform—connecting creativity with tangible action on well-being and sustainability.

Building on this momentum, ALT Alliance has been advancing a series of art-based community programs in New York, highlighting how creativity can support both individual and collective well-being.

At the New York Public Library (NYPL), ALT’s Art and Crafting Workshops have engaged over a hundred children and families across multiple branches. These bilingual sessions introduced creative journaling and collage-making through the Grow Your Self-Tree curriculum, engaging 132 participants explore emotional regulation and self-awareness in a fun, inclusive setting.

Meanwhile, at Boro Park Center in Brooklyn, ALT has hosted nine iterations of intergenerational art and craft workshops for seniors, providing hands-on art therapy experiences that improve dexterity, reduce loneliness, and foster a sense of belonging among aging residents. Through these sessions, ALT volunteers have learned how culturally sensitive, repetitive, and example-based activities can build confidence and stimulate memory for seniors.

Together, these projects illustrate how ALT’s art-for-policy vision translates into real-world impact—bridging generations, languages, and lived experiences.

The dialogue featured contributions from artists, youth researchers, and educators specializing in art therapy, community engagement, and mental-health advocacy. Yue Feng, Youth Program Lead at ALT Alliance, added, “It was inspiring to connect art therapists with youth and witness how creative expression fosters healing and hope. We look forward to continuing this meaningful journey together.”

The event reaffirms ALT Alliance’s mission to bridge art, technology, and community empowerment as pathways for inclusive policy development. By centering youth, seniors and women’s voices in creative expression and decision-making, ALT Alliance continues to expand its work in art-based healing, education equity, and cross-cultural dialogue—ensuring that empathy, creativity, and action remain at the heart of global well-being.

For more information, visit www.artlawtech.org.

About ALT Alliance

ALT Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to fostering dialogue and innovation at the intersection of art, law, and technology. Through exhibitions, workshops and community-centered programs, ALT empowers artists to create socially engaged, forward-looking work.

