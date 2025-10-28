HSIA and TikTok Join Forces for Limited-Time Launch, Celebrated with New York City Runway Event

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSIA, the leading brand dedicated to full-busted women, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with TikTok to unveil its latest collection at Fashion Fest 2025 in New York. Set for October 10, 2025 at The Bordone LIC, this highly anticipated event merges digital creativity with a live runway experience, celebrating lingerie that delivers comfort, support, and confidence to women of all shapes and sizes.

By partnering with TikTok, HSIA is not only bringing its products to the runway but also creating a digital-first experience where fashion, community, and creativity converge. Known for offering a wide range of sizes and styles, the brand ensures every woman finds lingerie that fits her body and lifestyle perfectly, empowering her to feel confident and supported.

The New York runway showcase will highlight two standout designs that symbolize the essence of HSIA’s innovation. Leading the showcase is the HSIA Leopard Wild Unlined Plus Size Breathable Soft Mesh Underwire Bra (FBD0521), which debuts on TikTok Shop New Arrivals, running from October 22, 2025 to November 4, 2025. This no padding underwire women bra is the exclusive design for TikTok Shop and has leopard-chic style. Designed with adjustable straps, a smooth U-shaped back, and flexible sizing for plus-size support, it offers full coverage with a lightweight, unlined fit. The unique U-shaped cut provides crucial reinforcement, helping reduce pressure on the spine and back muscles—an ergonomic feature created especially for women with fuller busts. The leopard-print mesh adds a touch of wild sophistication to women’s lingerie collection. Fashion-forward yet functional, this unlined bra creates a natural silhouette while its breathable, stretchy fabric and secure underwire deliver all-day confidence and comfort. The soft mesh is both durable and cooling, keeping you dry and at ease even on your busiest days. Plus, it has passed a rigorous shake test—so you can move freely with minimal bounce.

Also debuting is the HSIA Holiday Edit (FBD0522), a limited-edition design combining seasonal design elements with one of HSIA’s most popular silhouettes, which was created to celebrate the joy and warmth of the upcoming season. With its elegant detailing, flattering silhouette, and seasonal charm, this limited-edition piece brings a celebratory edge to lingerie. Available in extended sizes, it celebrates the holiday season while staying true to the brand’s commitment to inclusive comfort and flattering fits.

Fashion Fest 2025 provides the perfect stage for these releases. Guests will walk the red carpet, experience live-streamed runway shows, and capture behind-the-scenes moments. The event’s unique format encourages attendees to share their experiences on TikTok using #FashionFest, and there’s an after party at night, participants can connect with top fashion brands.

With over 20 years of experience designing lingerie for full-busted women, HSIA continues to refine fabrics, manufacturing processes, and silhouettes to ensure optimal comfort, support, and style. The brand is dedicated to promoting self-confidence and inclusivity.

Grammy-winning rapper and style icon Cardi B also praised HSIA, “Working with HSIA feels like a moment,” she said. “It’s about time somebody made something that works for this body—and still makes me feel sexy.”

HSIA invites fashion lovers and creators to join in celebrating this moment. Pick a theme, dress your best, and shine! During the Fashion Fest 2025, HSIA has fun games, cute gifts, and a Best Dressed prize waiting for participants. With the vibrant energy of New York City, TikTok’s global reach, and a commitment to comfort, support, and inclusive sizing, Fashion Fest 2025 showcases lingerie that is as empowering as it is beautiful.

