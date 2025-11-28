Acclaimed Human Rights Activist Justin Mudekereza of Rescue Democracy International Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I will never rest easy if my people are suffering so greatly." These are the words of a great leader Dr. Justin B. Mudekereza who has made it his mission to combat some of humanity's toughest challenges. He aspires to eliminate social injustices, defend universal human rights, and mitigate extreme suffering. He has passionately advocated for lasting transformation, builds thriving communities, and improves societies all by peaceful nonviolent means while facing his own struggles, obstacles, and pressing challenges.

Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Justin is a Philanthropist, Human rights activist and a political advocate. He is the founder and CEO of Rescue Democracy International (RDI), a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization focused on strengthening and defending democratic values globally. He is also the Executive Director of New Neighbors Relief (NNR) 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization supporting refugees and immigrants as they try to navigate the complexities of acclimating to life in the U.S, one of Justin's most significant triumphs to date and he has had many.

It isn't surprising that Justin's father, the late Chief Victor Bisimwa Mudahindwa, was also an exceptionally remarkable man of great kindness who brought peace to ill plagued communities in South Kivu, DR Congo where Justin was born and raised. As a youth, Justin and his family lived through the horrific mass killings of innocent civilians that were practically an everyday occurrence, where political instability is rampant and people fight over lands, power and minerals. Justin is proud to say that his father saved numerous lives when he brought peace to villages and his people loved him dearly. This instilled in young Justin the values of equality and developing compassion at a very young age laying the groundwork for his notable accomplishments throughout his entire life.

During the 2006 DRC general election, Justin ran for a seat in the National Assembly, representing Kabare territory in South Kivu but in doing so was eventually forced to flee due to political persecution and sadly had to leave his wife and five children behind in Uganda to go teach in college in Somalia… When he arrived in Los Angeles in 2015, Justin faced homelessness, endured hunger and hardships, and terribly dark days but through much of his turmoil his faith in God never wavered… Eventually his luck changed for the better when he met good people that began helping him promote social justice causes.

As he struggled, learned life lessons, soul searched, defied conventional paths, and delved deeper, it began to dawn on him how he needed to build effective action plans to help other refugees. He then volunteered in nonprofit work, sought higher education, and applied all that into community and developmental work.

Transforming his compassion into action, Justin served as the country director for FreeToBeKids DR-Congo from 2011 to 2013 and became assistant production manager at Fresh Cuts Ltd in Uganda from 2010 to 2011 as well as general director of CEFEVO NGO — a nonprofit he founded and led in the DRC between 2000 and 2006 to assist widows, orphans and other war victims.

In 2016, Justin taught at San Diego State University. As much as he wholeheartedly enjoyed teaching, he knew his mission was to continue to serve the less fortunate and support these vulnerable populations of refugees who were facing a long and arduous road ahead in adjusting to the complexities of life in America.

In order to do this, Justin reasoned, refugees need to feel at home and have access to ample economic opportunities. Through his New Neighbor Relief programs he assists individuals from everything to securing safe housing, employment, accessing healthcare, quality education, to how to acquire a driver's license and maintain good credit scores, as such he leaves no stone unturned. Most of these refugees have lived in camps all their lives and never even used a toilet before so they experienced culture shock that's why it's essential they learn even the more simplest tasks. And even when Justin noticed English as a second language was ineffective for teaching refugees to master the English language, he developed his own language courses so they can learn English more quickly and more effectively to allow them have access to employment, healthcare and more. Today, Justin is proud and thrilled to have assisted countless refugees who came with nothing but the clothes on their backs, now actually own homes and live the American dream.

From 2010 he became CEO and director general at Aspire for African Development and Consulting-ADEC.

From 2019 to 2023, Justin served as national President of the Elites Movement for Democracy & Real Change, advocating for democratic reforms and real change within African societies.

In 2020, Justin earned a Doctor of Philosophy in project management from Atlantic International University preceded by a Master’s degree in the same field. He also holds a bachelor's degree from the Institut Supérieur d'Etudes Commerciales et Financières in the DRC and a diploma in Human Resources from Dove Business and Technical Institute in Kampala, Uganda.

The recipient of several awards including the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award received at Oxford University, the Refugee Resilience Award from the Alliance for African Assistance, and the World Friendship and Development Award from NRI, he continues to achieve more and more even in the face of adversity.

He is also an acclaimed writer who has published eight scholarly books. His most recent works include "Critical Minerals, Dangerous Ties: Can Trump's Deal and Democracy in the DRC Work Perfectly?," published in three editions in 2025, "The New Model of Development & Humanitarian Aid Delivery: A Contribution to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals," released in 2025, "Understanding the Multifaceted Management Problems of Refugee Resettlement in the United States of America: The Only War that the United States Is Unlikely to Win," released in 2018, and "A Word of Warning to the World! (1st & 2nd Editions).

Justin says, "People like me don't get support and very few care," and while that may be true in the context of good vs evil, the bright side of it all is he can inspire more people every day to see how effectively his light shines. He remains steadfast in his mission, determined that compassion can inspire global change so more of us will join him in fighting for human rights, equality, and social justice.

On his upcoming radio interviews, Justin will share his harrowing life's journey. How he has developed numerous programs centered on promoting democracy which he believes can lead to a more peaceful, inclusive world. He will explain his extraordinary efforts to do away with injustice, war, and poverty.in the U.S. and beyond and discuss actual solutions. And he will also highlight his books including his latest release, "The New model of Development and Humanitarian Aid Delivery: A Contribution to the Success of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals."

Justin's purpose-driven leadership transcends boundaries that are rooted in empathy for the benefit of humanity. He is quickly becoming one of the most iconic and respected leaders of our time always figuring out new ways to lead us towards a more compassionate heart-centered world.

Close Up Radio recently featured Justin B. Mudekereza in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 24th at 2pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday December 1st at 2pm EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

