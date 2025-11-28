Personal Trainer Paul Medina of Capital Energy Training Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Capital Energy Training, Paul Medina is redefining what it means to train for life, not just for the gym. With an approach that weaves together physical health, mental resilience, injury prevention, and innovative modalities like breath work and cryotherapy, Medina is helping clients discover new strengths—both inside and out.

“Movement is about more than muscles,” says Medina, a certified expert in kinesiology and functional fitness. “It’s about building a strong mind, healing from injury, and preparing for whatever life throws your way, whether that’s a pickup basketball game or keeping up with your grandkids.

Beyond Exercise: Mindset, Memory, and Breath Work

Step into a session at Capital Energy Training, and you will find yourself learning more than squats and push-ups. Medina’s philosophy centers on teaching clients to push past mental hurdles, not just physical ones. “I hear it all the time: ‘I can’t do ten push-ups.’ But that ‘I can’t’ doesn’t stop at the gym door because it follows you to all areas of life. We replace ‘I can’t’ with, ‘I can,’ and suddenly, we see progress everywhere,” Medina explains.

A key element of Medina’s method is breath work, which goes far beyond “just breathing.” By guiding clients to focus deeply on controlled inhalation and exhalation, Medina taps into benefits for both short-term and long-term memory. “Anaerobic workouts and breath work help improve short-term memory, while aerobic exercises support long-term memory,” he explains. “Coupled with meditation techniques, breath control can reset your mental state before, during, and after workouts.”

The Science of Cryotherapy

Integrated recovery is another signature at Capital Energy Training. Medina offers cryotherapy—the use of super-chilled nitrogen gas at a brisk -210°F—to help clients recover faster and feel their best. “What’s great about cryotherapy is that it’s not as invasive as cold-water immersion. You get the benefits (reduced lactic acid, lower cortisol, faster muscle recovery), without the bone-chilling discomfort,” Medina notes. “It’s is also wonderful for repairing collagen and maintaining healthy skin, ligaments, joints, tendons and cartilage.”

Cryotherapy isn’t just about physical recovery; it’s also about restoring balance to the nervous system. The process decreases stress hormones, boosts dopamine and serotonin, and can even help with sleep and inflammation. “High cortisol is a major issue these days,” Medina adds. “Left unaddressed, it can cause nerve damage, disrupt sleep, and contribute to faster aging. Cryotherapy, paired with smart training, helps keep those levels in check.”

Injury Prevention and Client Care: A Personalized Approach

Every fitness journey at Capital Energy Training begins with a thorough assessment—going well beyond standard gym checklists. Medina looks into each client’s sports history, daily activity, nutrition, and current recovery regimen. “It’s about understanding the whole person,” Medina emphasizes. “Are they walking miles each day? Sitting at a desk? What do they eat and how do they recover? All of this informs how we train.”

For injury prevention and recovery, Medina leverages techniques ranging from manual manipulation and massage to modern tools like NormaTec compression sleeves, which help flush out lactic acid and cortisol while giving clients that “hugged” sensation, offering a boost for both body and mood.

“My goal is always to help people build not just strength, but resilience,” says Medina. “If someone can’t hold a wall squat for more than 30 seconds, we start there. We build up endurance and neuromuscular response gradually, always keeping the client’s limits in mind.”

Training for Every Age: Fall Prevention and Longevity

Medina takes particular pride in working with seniors, a group often overlooked in mainstream fitness. “You’re never too old to get stronger,” he asserts. One long-term client in his eighties has seen marked improvements in posture, stability, and overall mobility after just a few sessions of targeted manual therapy and corrective exercise.

Fall prevention and bone health are cornerstones of Medina’s senior training. “Stronger muscles support your bones. If you can’t activate your muscles, you’re putting too much stress on your skeleton, increasing the risk of fractures and falls. We focus on proprioception, teaching the body to sense its position in space, to help prevent accidents before they happen.”

Strength in Community: Trusted Partners and Referrals

Recognizing that no trainer is an island, Medina has built a network of trusted colleagues, including experts in rolfing, physical therapy, and osteopathy. “If a client needs care outside my expertise, I have partners like Rebecca Mills, Rebecca Carly, Dr. Patrola, and Dr. Hackquist to refer them to,” he shares. “It’s all about ensuring people get the right support, every step of the way.”

About Capital Energy Training

Capital Energy Training offers personalized fitness, injury prevention, and recovery services in the Washington, D.C. area. Led by Paul Medina, the studio blends science-backed training, mindset coaching, and innovative recovery modalities to help clients of all ages build resilience, strength, and longevity.

Close Up Radio recently featured Paul Medina in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 24th at 9am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-personal-trainer-paul/id1785721253?i=1000738242355

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-personal-309077053/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2dzJ2OjEXP0EzC2X0qmSgv

For more information about Paul Medina, please visit https://www.capitalenergytraining.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.