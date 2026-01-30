Friankor Reinvents Wall Printing with New Innovative Lineup

Friankor strengthens its global leadership in vertical printing with its MK01, MK02, and upcoming MK03 wall printers, combining precision, innovation, and versatility.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Friankor , a leading Chinese manufacturer of industrial wall printing machine , continues to strengthen its position in the global market with its proven lineup of vertical wall printers: MK01 and MK02 and the upcoming MK03 Zero-Edge Wall Printer , designed to achieve seamless borderless printing. The company continues to set new standards in precision, innovation, and user-friendly design for creative entrepreneurs and global distributors.Next-Generation Engineering: From MK01 to MK03Friankor’s wall printer are renowned for their modular structure and precision print system. Both the MK01 and MK02 models feature Epson-authorized printheads with optional Ricoh G6 customization, providing high-resolution color performance and industrial-grade reliability.The MK01 Wall Printer focuses on mobility and on-site practicality, compact enough to fit in an SUV yet capable of printing murals up to approximately 3.5 meters high, with its vertical column customizable up to 4 meters. Designed for real-world job sites, the MK01 emphasizes convenience and stability. It features a Spring Cable Connection, a spring-based wiring system that simplifies assembly and disassembly, and a Manual Belt Rewind System, an integrated belt storage and adjustment device that makes height changes smoother and faster without frequent replacements.The upgraded MK02 Wall and Floor Printer takes Friankor’s innovation to the next level — a dual-purpose solution with a unique one-click wall-to-floor switching function, delivering unmatched versatility. Its servo motor-assisted balance system keeps auxiliary wheels and main rails synchronized, ensuring accuracy even on uneven surfaces. The Helical rack lifting system further enhances stability and longevity, replacing conventional belt structures.The upcoming MK03 Zero-Edge Wall Printer is currently in the R&D stage and represents Friankor’s ongoing exploration of advanced vertical printing technology. The MK03 aims to achieve true edge-to-edge printing through an upgraded rail structure and motion control system, targeting greater precision and visual consistency. Once completed, it is expected to provide a new solution for high-end decoration and immersive art spaces.Advanced Manufacturing and Global SupportWith over 5,000 square meters of in-house R&D and assembly space, Friankor integrates industrial design, mechanical engineering, and RIP system innovation under one roof. Friankor has dedicated testing and sample-printing rooms, ensuring that every wall printer leaving the factory undergoes rigorous inspection and quality verification before shipment.Beyond manufacturing, Friankor provides a global service and training network, offering:1.Remote onboarding and operation tutorials;2.Spare parts and UV ink starter kits for new customers;3.Entrepreneurial support programs, including marketing toolkits and ROI calculators;4,Technical and marketing guidance for distributors and partners.These initiatives help creative entrepreneurs worldwide start their own wall printing business while ensuring consistent quality and reliable performance.Global Vision: From China to the WorldFriankor’s mission is to make vertical printing accessible to every region, enabling artists, designers, and entrepreneurs to transform blank walls into creative expressions. The brand is expanding its international distributor network across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, offering localized technical support and resources.As Friankor continues developing the MK03 series, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation-driven manufacturing, entrepreneurial empowerment, and global collaboration, continuing its mission to redefine wall printing worldwide.

