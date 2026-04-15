Friankor Is Recruiting Global Partners for Growing Wall Printing Market

Facing the rapidly growing wall painting machine market, friankor is recruiting global partners wall printer market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a scale of tens of billions in the future Wall printer will not only change the wall itself, but also transform the way wall painting is done.

The wall printer market is growing rapidly. Becoming a partner offers first-mover advantages, recurring consumables revenue, and strong Friankor support.

The wall painting market is emerging and scaling fast. 2026 is your ideal entry point — don't miss it.” — Mark,CEO of Friankor

NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the backdrop of sustained growth in the global markets for personalized decoration,creative printing,and small-scale entrepreneurial equipment,wall printers are gradually evolving from an emerging product into a highly promising equipment segment.As commercial spaces demand greater visual differentiation,and individual users show increasing interest in creative expression,DIY makeovers,and custom art, wall printing technology is gaining acceptance across a wider range of markets.1.Global Wall Printer Market Expands RapidlyAccording to industry data reports,the global wall printer market was valued at approximately USD 1.2–2.1 billion in 2024,rising to about USD 2.1–2.8 billion in 2025.It is expected to reach USD 3.5–4.5 billion by 2033–2035,with a compound annual growth rate(CAGR)of 7%–11%.The U.S.market alone was valued at around USD 700 million in 2025,reflecting nearly 38%growth over the past three years.In terms of applications,commercial decoration and advertising account for over 50%of the market,making them the core source of demand.As the need for personalized spatial design and commercial visual upgrades continues to grow,wall printers are transitioning from niche devices to rapidly expanding commercial tools worldwide,with significant market potential.2.Potential Wall Printer Buyers Span Multiple IndustriesAlthough wall printers have a relatively focused function,their potential buyers extend far beyond the entrepreneur segment and cover several niche areas:Entrepreneurs and local service providers can use wall printers as a job‑taking tool for creative printing and space decoration,enabling them to showcase work,acquire customers,and sustain operations.Advertising agencies and print shops can extend their services from flat output to wall graphics and decorative art,serving existing clients more efficiently.Renovation companies and design studios can accelerate design implementation,enhance spatial value,and improve both efficiency and final results.DIY enthusiasts and home‑space hobbyists see wall printers as a creative tool for freely transforming rooms or building personalized studios.Art creators and custom product makers can produce decorative paintings,art panels,and other items,turning printing capability into sellable custom artwork.3.Why Become a Wall Printer PartnerWall printers represent a high‑growth blue‑ocean market,and now is an excellent time to become a partner.I.First‑mover advantage–Entering the wall printer market early allows you to accumulate customers and case studies,build regional brand recognition,establish competitive barriers,and capture early‑stage dividends.II.Access to low‑cost machines–Enjoy exclusive partner pricing,significantly reducing procurement costs and ensuring healthy profit margins for job‑taking or resale,thereby enhancing market competitiveness.III.Recurring consumables revenue–Consumables such as ink and print heads are constantly used with the machine,generating long‑term,stable repeat purchases that become a sustainable profit stream.IV.Priority access to new models–Be the first to experience and sell the latest models,consistently offering upgraded products ahead of competitors,raising average order value and profitability.4. Friankor Provides Extensive Support for PartnersA great wall printer brand does more than just supply machines—it offers additional resources and policy assistance.Friankor provides its partners with six major types of support:Shared market customer resources–Friankor allocates qualified customer leads by region,especially those with genuine purchase intent requiring local follow‑up,giving priority to partners.Partners can develop their own customers while also receiving real,actionable leads.Key account support–For high‑value clients,major projects,or custom solution requests,Friankor offers proposal assistance,quotation support,and technical communication to help partners close deals more quickly.Shared advertising materials and content–In European and American markets,equipment sales rely heavily on quality content.Friankor shares videos,case studies,images,and other assets,helping partners gain traction fast without being hindered by a lack of compelling content.Professional training and after‑sales support–Selling equipment is just the beginning.Friankor provides systematic training and after‑sales support covering installation,debugging,usage,and maintenance,helping partners deliver smooth local service and reducing operational pressure.Ongoing product optimization and update support–A mature brand’s strength lies in continuous iteration.Friankor constantly improves its products and gives existing partners priority access to new models and new approaches,ensuring they sell an ever‑advancing product system.Market‑sharing and long‑term cooperation mechanism–Friankor values long‑term partnerships.Existing partners receive priority support for new products,models,and policies,maintaining their local competitiveness and leadership while growing together with the brand.Wall printers are not a short‑term trend but a commercial opportunity worth long‑term investment.Not only is the market growing rapidly,but wall printing is also leading a new era of wall art and technological transformation.Moving from hand‑painting to digital output,wall printing truly unites efficiency,precision,and customization.For wall printer partners,this means sustained demand and continuously building competitive advantages—a business worth cultivating for the long haul.

2-Minute Quick Introduction to the Friankor Wall Printer

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