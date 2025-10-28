Colle AI Expands Creator-Focused Design Layers to Streamline Digital Asset Creation

Empowering creators with AI-driven tools for seamless NFT creation and management.

Enhanced AI-driven tools boost design flexibility, real-time editing, and multichain publishing efficiency for NFT creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its creator-focused design layers to simplify and accelerate the digital asset creation process. These improvements give artists and developers more control over design, faster deployment capabilities, and enhanced flexibility across blockchain networks.The expanded design layers introduce adaptive editing environments, interactive prototyping modules, and automated publishing workflows powered by Colle AI’s intelligent automation engine. These systems help creators experiment, refine, and deploy NFTs more efficiently across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—all while maintaining high creative precision and scalability.“Colle AI continues to reshape how creators interact with digital design,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By introducing enhanced design layers powered by AI, we’re making the NFT creation process faster, smarter, and more collaborative across multichain ecosystems.”This latest update reinforces Colle AI’s mission to bridge creativity and technology—providing an ecosystem where intelligent tools support every stage of the design journey, from concept to cross-chain deployment.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

