Gov. Pillen Highlights Blood Donations as Big Ten Competition Draws to Close

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen is highlighting the generosity of Nebraskans in the aftermath of a blood drive outside of the State Capitol prior to Thanksgiving. The event, organized in partnership with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank, filled quickly with state public servants and community members who rolled up their sleeves – literally – to help save lives.

That blood drive is part of the We Give Blood challenge, a friendly competition among Big Ten schools to see which one can collect the most donations and win $1 million for student health. Nebraska secured the victory last year. This year, the University of Nebraska is in a neck-and-neck race with Wisconsin.

“Aside from the fun and the funds generated through this event, the cause is quite serious,” noted Gov. Pillen. “Here in Nebraska, we are always ready to step up and help our neighbors, and being able to provide a pint of blood when needed is certainly the greatest gift there is.”