KFF analysis highlights limited physician access in Medicare Advantage plans

A new report from KFF reveals that Medicare Advantage enrollees had access to just 48% of the physicians available to Traditional Medicare beneficiaries in their area, on average, in 2022. The analysis discusses the use of narrower networks to manage utilization and costs, and underscores how narrower provider networks in MA plans can restrict choice of physicians, particularly for patients who may need to switch doctors or pay more for out-of-network services. The breadth of networks varied significantly by geography, plan and specialty. Notably, the report found no correlation between MA plan star ratings and the breadth of provider networks. 

