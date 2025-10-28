YOL and Work Time Revolution Launch “Beyond Busywork” to Redefine Productivity in the Age of AI

New program helps organizations boost productivity, trust, and wellbeing by redesigning work for the age of AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YOL, a pioneer in experiential wellbeing and leadership development, today announced a strategic partnership with Work Time Revolution, the global organization founded by Joe O’Connor to reimagine how work gets done. Together, they are launching Beyond Busywork: A Smarter Approach to Sustainable Performance, a new program that helps leaders and teams achieve more by doing less — and doing it better.The collaboration was unveiled during YOL’s October 28 Partner Spotlight conversation, “Hacking Productivity: Innovative Work Models in the Age of AI,” featuring O’Connor and YOL CEO David Cherner. The discussion explored how organizations can reduce overload, rebuild trust, and design systems that support both human energy and performance in an era of accelerating change.“Busywork is the hidden tax on productivity,” said Joe O’Connor, Co-Founder and CEO of Work Time Revolution. “We’ve overloaded teams with meetings, messages, and tools — and it’s draining creativity and capacity. Beyond Busywork gives leaders a practical roadmap to redesign how work happens, freeing time for focus, innovation, and wellbeing.”“This partnership reflects where the future of work is headed,” added David Cherner, CEO of YOL. “Organizations are realizing that wellbeing and performance aren’t separate — they’re interdependent. With Beyond Busywork, we’re helping leaders embed wellbeing into the workflow itself, not bolt it on as an afterthought.”About Beyond BusyworkDeveloped jointly by YOL and Work Time Revolution, Beyond Busywork combines science, strategy, and simple practices to help teams:- Identify and eliminate low-value work- Redesign meetings and collaboration to restore focus and energy- Integrate AI tools in human-centered ways- Build shared norms of accountability, recovery, and sustainable performanceThe program is available in three formats — Essentials Sprint, Deep Dive Series, and Retreat Intensive — and includes optional add-ons such as an AI Learning Coach and ROI Toolkit for measuring impact.About YOLFounded in 2014 and headquartered in California, YOL is a future-of-work-forward company specializing in wellbeing, leadership development, and immersive learning experiences. Grounded in evidence-based science, YOL’s cohort-based programs integrate mindfulness, resilience training, and service engagement to address burnout, align teams, and develop future-ready leaders.Designed for the evolving needs of distributed and hybrid work environments, YOL empowers organizations to build adaptive, connected, and high-performing cultures. Trusted by leading companies such as Amazon, Google, and Sephora, YOL is at the forefront of redefining workplace wellbeing.Learn more at www.experienceyol.com About Work Time RevolutionWork Time Revolution is a global consulting and research firm that helps organizations redesign work for the age of AI. It supports teams to move beyond outdated industrial-era systems toward agile, outcome-focused cultures that promote focus and wellbeing, reduce overwork and busywork, and align work with the realities of modern life. Learn more at www.worktimerevolution.com Media Contact:press@experienceyol.com

