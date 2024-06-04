YOL Partners with Sageful AI to Revolutionize Corporate Learning and Wellbeing Programs
YOL, a leader in corporate learning and wellbeing, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Sageful AI, an innovative AI-driven learning company.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOL Partners with Sageful AI to Revolutionize Corporate Learning and Wellbeing Programs
YOL, a leader in corporate learning and wellbeing, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Sageful AI, an innovative AI-driven learning company. This collaboration will transform YOL’s programs into personalized learning journeys, significantly enhancing their effectiveness in promoting learning, supporting behavior change, and driving meaningful outcomes for customers and their employees.
David Cherner, CEO of YOL, expressed his enthusiasm: "YOL is thrilled to partner with Sageful AI to elevate our learning, wellbeing, and leadership programs. By transforming our training materials into personalized learning journeys, this partnership will help reinforce learning, support behavior change, and enable us to deliver even better results for our customers. The Sageful team’s exciting vision, deep knowledge, and experience in our space are perfectly aligned with our goals, and we could not be more excited to collaborate with them.”
Michael Papay, CEO of Sageful AI, added: "We are delighted to announce our new partnership with YOL, a pioneer in leadership and wellbeing programs. At Sageful AI, we recognize that the influence of leaders extends well beyond business metrics to encompass resilience, mindfulness, and overall wellbeing. YOL's commitment to developing human-centered leaders aligns perfectly with our mission. With the integration of Sagey into YOL's offerings, we aim to help leaders not only grasp these crucial concepts but also apply them, creating lasting personal change and measurable organizational impact. We look forward to working with David and his team to enhance our collective impact on organizations worldwide."
The integration of Sageful AI's advanced capabilities will enable YOL to offer more tailored and impactful experiences in their programs. By leveraging AI to create dynamic and responsive learning environments, this partnership is set to redefine the standards of corporate learning and wellbeing. Participants will benefit from a more engaging and effective learning process with an AI-based coach that is adaptive to their individual needs and progress.
About YOL
Founded in 2014 and headquartered in California, YOL is a social impact company that offers cohort-based programs combining wellbeing, mindfulness, resilience training, and service engagement as foundations for impactful leadership development. Drawing on evidence-based science, YOL’s programs are designed to elevate compassion, performance, and productivity. Companies work with YOL to successfully address burnout and stress, accelerate high-potential talent development, align diverse and distributed teams for success, and prepare diverse and next-generation leaders. Notable customers include Amazon, Google, and Sephora. For more information, visit ExperienceYOL.com.
About Sageful AI
Sageful AI is revolutionizing workplace learning with its conversational AI coach, Sagey. This game-changing performance support tool is designed to enhance learning by integrating directly into the learner’s workflow. As employees go about their daily tasks, Sagey offers real-time support through Slack, MS Teams, or text messaging. It helps them apply new skills and knowledge immediately. Furthermore, Sageful AI has developed a comprehensive system to measure the effectiveness of training and the impact it is creating for the business, enabling the ability to demonstrate measurable results. To explore Sageful AI’s innovative learning solutions, please visit sageful.ai.
For more information, contact:
For YOL:
David Cherner, CEO YOL LLC
415-480-4676
david@experienceyol.com
For Sageful AI:
Michael Papay, CEO Sageful AI
302-379-6666
papay@sageful.ai
David Cherner
YOL LLC
+1 415-480-4676
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other