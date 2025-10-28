BIXOLON XD5-40II Series Healthcare Desktop Printers

BIXOLON Launches Healthcare Desktop Printers with Safety and Hygiene Features

AUSTRALIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd , a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer today announced the launch of its new Healthcare printer line, featuring the XD5-40IId and XD5-40IIt Healthcare models. Built to meet the rigorous standards of modern healthcare environments, the new range combines the trusted performance of BIXOLON’s desktop label printers with critical enhancements for medical use.The XD5-40IId and XD5-40IIt Healthcare printers are built on the proven performance of the XD5-40II series , delivering 203 dpi high resolution printing at speeds of up to 8 ips (203 mm/sec). Featuring flexible connectivity options including USB, USB Host, Serial, Ethernet, WLAN, and Bluetooth alongside advanced processing power for fast data handling. Designed for ease of use with a LCD display, they offer a compact footprint, simple maintenance and versatile media support. The XD5-40II Healthcare series combines medical-grade safety and hygiene features, making them the ideal solution for healthcare grade applications.To address the unique requirements of healthcare facilities, the new Healthcare models introduce several significant upgrades. Each printer is equipped with an IEC 60601-1 medical-grade compliant power supply, ensuring safe and reliable operation in patient care areas. The printer’s outer casings have been redesigned with disinfectant-ready, antimicrobial plastics that allow for frequent, effortless cleaning without risk of damage while helping to reduce contamination in environments where hygiene is paramount. In addition, the enclosures are UV-resistant, ensuring long-term durability even when subjected to sterilisation procedures or exposure to UV light.These enhancements make the new Healthcare printer range particularly well suited for use in hospitals, laboratories, and pharmacies. For typical applications including patient identification wristbands, specimen or diagnostic test labelling, pharmacy medication tracking and asset management within clinical facilities. By combining robust performance with healthcare-specific safety and hygiene features, the new models help organisations improve patient safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.“BIXOLON remains committed to delivering innovative printing solutions that support industries with demanding operational needs,” states John Kim, Marketing Director, BIXOLON Global. “BIXOLON’s new Healthcare printing range exemplify this commitment by offering healthcare providers dependable and hygienic label printing solutions that supports safer, cleaner, and more efficient care.”For more information visit www.BIXOLON.com , or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.

