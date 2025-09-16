BIXOLON Introduces Next-Generation XD5-40II Desktop Label Printers

BIXOLON (KQ:093190)

Featuring a compact clamshell design, powerful performance, and user-friendly operation, the XD5-40II Series is built for efficiency, easy maintenance, and seamless integration.” — John Kim, Marketing Director

AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd , a leading global Mobile, Label, and POS Printer manufacturer proudly introduces the new XD5-40II Series , a second generation 4-inch (118 mm) desktop label printer series.The new direct thermal (XD5-40IId) or thermal transfer (XD5-40IIt) desktop label printer series supports print speeds up to 8 ips at 203 dpi alongside large memory space up to 512 MB SDRAM, 512 MB Flash. Featuring a compact clamshell design, the XD5-40ll Series offers outstanding performance for medium volume printing applications such as labels, tags, and wristbands for logistics, retail and healthcare sectors.Intuitive menu buttons and optional 2-inch LCD display allow simple set up and on-going management. Fully compatible with market-leading programming languages including SLCS, BPL-Z™, BPL-E™, and supporting Smart Switch Programming Language allow for user-friendly operation. Additionally, it’s compatible with BIXOLON’s label design software applications including Label Artist-II™, Label Artist™ Web and Label Artist™ Mobile. Plus, mPrint App and Web Print SDK for mobile printing are supported, alongside XPM™ for web-based device management. Furthermore, it supports USB Host Port which allows memory sticks, flash drives, scanners and keyboards to be inserted directly into the USB port of the printer, and Twin function™ to copy printer settings and data to other printers.The XD5-40II Series features a simple push-up and pull-down button for enhanced ribbon control and is suitable for dual-ribbon handling, either 1/2-inch (74 m) and 1-inch (300 m) core ribbons. The toolless removable design minimises operation and maintenance costs while an adjustable media width guide and media holder ensures easy media loading and maintained print position.BIXOLON’s XD5-40II Series paired with B-ribbon™ Supplies ensures printing quality, reduces downtime and increases productivity. The Smart Media Detection™ feature allows for automatic detection of media including gap, black mark, continuous, and notch formats alongside the ability to detect empty labels and automatically skips to next label.“At BIXOLON, we are committed to delivering innovative and reliable desktop label printing solutions,” cites John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. “With the launch of the new XD5-40II series, we’re elevating medium-volume label printing for the manufacturing, logistics, and retail sectors. Featuring a compact clamshell design, powerful performance, and user-friendly operation, the XD5-40II Series is built for efficiency, easy maintenance, and seamless integration.”For more information visit www.BIXOLON.com , or alternatively speak to your local BIXOLON sales representative.Availability:The XD5-40II Series is available to order for the BIXOLON Head Office sales region. The product will then be available to order from BIXOLON America’s sales region from January 2026 and BIXOLON Europe’s sales region from February 2026.

BIXOLON XD5-40II Series

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.