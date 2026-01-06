Two Flu-Related Deaths Among Children Under Two Years Old in Boston

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 - The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) is informing residents that flu has been associated with the deaths of two children under two years of age in Boston. These are the first reported flu deaths in children in Boston since 2013. One death was referenced in yesterday’s press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and the second was confirmed overnight, bringing the state total to four pediatric flu-related deaths. As Boston continues to experience a surge in flu cases, BPHC is urging residents to get vaccinated and take preventative measures to protect against severe illness.

“Flu cases are surging in Boston, and we are seeing an uptick in serious cases involving children, including the tragic deaths of two very young children,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “While the flu is usually mild, it can cause hospitalization and death. Children under the age of two are at higher risk. Parents should get their children ages six months and older vaccinated as soon as possible to decrease the risk of severe complications. Parents should seek immediate medical attention if their child has flu symptoms and also has signs of more severe illness, like trouble breathing, decreased urination, persistently high fever or becomes extremely lethargic and difficult to arouse.”

From December 14 to December 27, in Boston there was a 126% increase in confirmed flu cases, and hospitalizations almost tripled. Flu-related emergency department visits also increased 135% in that same time period. The majority of those hospitalized are adults over 65, but hospitalizations among children under the age of five increased 150% in the last two weeks and are double what they were at this time last season.

BPHC encourages all residents over six months of age to get their annual flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families. Vaccines are highly effective at lowering the risk of severe illness and hospitalization from the flu and are essential for keeping families and communities safe this winter. BPHC has four free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for the month of January and are scheduling more. These clinics offer free vaccines to everyone age six months and older. No appointment is needed. Insurance and identification are not required, but those with a health insurance card should bring it with them. More information about upcoming free vaccine clinics can be found boston.gov/vaccine-clinics. Since September, BPHC has partnered with Boston Public Schools (BPS), Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), and community organizations to host 27 free vaccine clinics across 15 neighborhoods this flu season.

BPHC’s vaccine clinics are one of many ways people can get vaccinated. People are also encouraged to contact their health care provider, local health center, or pharmacy to schedule appointments, receive vaccinations, or ask questions. Those looking for nearby vaccination providers can also use www.vaccinefinder.org. Residents who need help applying for health insurance can contact the Mayor’s Health Line at (617) 534-5050. The Mayor’s Health Line is a free, confidential, and multilingual service that can help families, regardless of immigration status, find routine care.

As cases of the flu continue to increase, especially among children, the Boston Public Health Commission is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the City of Boston, Boston Public Schools, and local hospitals and healthcare providers to track cases and provide guidance. BPHC and the City’s Office of Early Childhood are working to convene early childcare providers from across the city to ensure providers can recognize signs of severe illness and have strategies and resources to help mitigate the spread of flu. BPHC and Boston Public Schools are monitoring clusters of respiratory illness among students and working in partnership to promote vaccination for students and families.

By practicing core prevention strategies, people can protect themselves and their communities from flu and other respiratory illnesses. Strategies include practicing good hand hygiene, increasing ventilation, and staying home and away from others when sick. Wearing a mask provides added protection against flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. BPHC encourages Boston residents to wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces when flu and other respiratory illnesses are surging.

Individuals at high risk of complications from respiratory infections, including people under two or over 65 years of age, pregnant people, immunocompromised individuals and people with chronic illnesses, should seek medical care if they develop flu-like symptoms or are exposed to a person with flu; early testing and antiviral treatment of flu and COVID-19 can prevent severe illness and hospitalization.