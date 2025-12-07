Following Tour of the North Lake Processing Facility, Rep. Tlaib Smears ICE Law Enforcement and Claims Criminal Illegal Aliens "Don't Deserve to be Separated from Their Loved Ones"

Rep. Tlaib should be thanking ICE law enforcement for removing these heinous criminals including pedophiles, attempted murderers, and drug traffickers from American neighborhoods

MICHIGAN – Today, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., toured the ICE North Lake Processing Facility in Baldwin, Michigan, which detains some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted of heinous crimes such as sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted murder, obscene communication and enticement of a minor, possession of narcotics equipment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and drug trafficking.

Instead of thanking ICE law enforcement for getting these criminals out of American neighborhoods, Rep. Tlaib is smearing them. She claimed she is going to "push back against ICE and get them off our streets and keep our families together."

“When radical members of Congress like Rashida Tlaib visit ICE facilities, they never talk about the monsters that are detained,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Instead of focusing on the victims of these criminal illegal aliens, they use these visits as a poor excuse to demonize our brave ICE law enforcement and peddle FALSE allegations about illegal alien detention centers. This type of rhetoric is contributing to the more than 1,150% increase in assaults against them. When will Rashida Tlaib talk about the American families who have lost a loved one because of illegal alien crime? Too many Americans this holiday season are mourning a loved one whose life was taken at the hands of an illegal alien.”

Below are examples of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens detained at this facility:

Cesar Ramirez Ortiz is a 44-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico with convictions for sexual exploitation of a minor-prostitution and sexual assault. Ramirez was previously removed from the United States in 2016.

Somphet Naenphan is a 43-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos with criminal convictions for attempted murder and aggravated assault. Naenphan has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Yonis Nahun Sanchez-Sanchez is a 32-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras with convictions for obscene communication and enticement of a minor for indecent purposes.

Aderemi Joe Akefe is a 67-year-old criminal illegal alien from Nigeria with criminal convictions for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Akefe has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Jose Avila is a 44-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico with two felony convictions for sexual assault. Avila has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Dan An Le is a 43-year-old criminal illegal alien from Vietnam with criminal convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, damage to property, multiple DUI’s, and possession of narcotics equipment. Le has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Ke Phonhthalyhane is a 49-year-old criminal illegal alien from Laos with multiple felony convictions including assault, weapons offenses, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ke has a final order of removal.

Gasana Ghadi is a 21-year-old criminal illegal alien from the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a criminal conviction for aggravated assault with a weapon. Ghadi has a final order of removal from an immigration judge.

Luis Perez Rivalta is a 49-year-old a criminal illegal alien from Cuba with convictions for domestic violence, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), and drug trafficking in methamphetamine.

# # #