ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Victim on Train in Charlotte, NC

Sanctuary policies prevented nearly 1,400 detainers from being honored across North Carolina

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security today announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged an arrest detainer for Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who is charged with first degree murder after he stabbed a male victim with a large knife on a light rail train in Charlotte, NC.

Solorzano-Garcia’s criminal history includes prior arrests for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, destroying evidence, resisting arrest, using a false ID, and convictions for robbery and illegally re-entry.

“This heinous stabbing by this twice removed illegal alien should have NEVER happened. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure Oscar Gerardo Solorzano-Garcia is not released back into North Carolina neighborhoods. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee the county will honor the detainer since they have a history of not cooperating with ICE,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump, ICE is being unleashed to ensure public safety for all Americans. Make no mistake: We will not rest until every depraved criminal illegal alien is removed from our communities.”

This criminal illegal alien was issued a final order of removal by an immigration judge in 2018 and removed by the Trump Administration on March 9, 2018. He was apprehended illegally crossing the border again in 2021 and was again removed. He entered the country illegally for a third time at an unknown date and location.

Last month, DHS announced DHS law enforcement is surging resources for Operation Charlotte’s Web in North Carolina. This operation targeted the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to the Tar Heel State because they knew sanctuary politicians would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets. Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—releasing criminal illegal aliens into North Carolina’s neighborhoods.