HSI Arrests Texas Parent Teacher Association Board Member for Possession of Child Pornography

Benjamin Milfelt served as a Parent Teacher Association board member and a volunteer at a local elementary school

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested a Texas man and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) board member after he was found to possess thousands of images of child pornography.

On April 23, 2026, HSI Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant of the home of Benjamin Milfelt, who served as a PTA board member and a member of the volunteer “Watch D.O.G.S” at Mireles Elementary School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Law enforcement discovered over 2,000 images of child pornography on Milfelt’s phone.

“This sicko was in several positions of trust with children of his community, including as a Parent Teacher Association board member and elementary school volunteer. He possessed thousands of images of child pornography,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the work of the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement, this disgusting criminal is off the streets and can no longer prey on innocent children. He now is being brought to justice for his heinous crimes against children.”

According to local reports, he now faces state charges of possession of child pornography. Federal prosecution will be sought in the Southern District of Texas.

# # #