ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer Lodged for Illegal Alien Who Savagely Attacked Two People with a Machete in Wisconsin

Legacy media labels violent Nicaraguan illegal alien ‘Green Bay Man’

WASHINGTON – Today, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that an immigration arrest detainer has been lodged for David Joel Herrera-Garcia, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after he allegedly used a key to enter his ex-girlfriend's home, beat her, and repeatedly stabbed her and a man with a machete.

According to local reports, on Monday April 20, the Green Bay Police Department responded to an emergency phone call at 5:15 am CT and found a female and male victim bloodied inside their Green Bay home. Responding police found blood "all over the concrete" leading up to the house.

Officers applied tourniquets before the victims were transported to the hospital. The male victim was wounded on his shoulder, forearm, and shin. The woman suffered a head injury and lacerations on her hand and neck.

Afterwards, the 23-year-old female identified her ex-boyfriend Herrera-Garcia as the attacker.

Police then tracked the vicious illegal alien down and arrested him later that morning. Herrera-Garcia is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and armed burglary.

ICE lodged an immigration detainer with the Brown County Jail asking officials not to release him back into the community and to turn him over to ICE law enforcement.

“Yet again, legacy media has gone to bat for a vicious criminal illegal alien allowed by the Biden administration to roam our streets and prey upon innocent people. This is not a ‘Green Bay man.’ This is a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua who barbarically attacked two people with a machete,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “The Biden administration marked this criminal illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE lodged an arrest detainer with our local authorities to ensure this monster is never released back into our communities.”

Despite the legacy media calling Herrera-Garcia a “Green Bay man,” he is in fact an illegal alien from Nicaragua.

In 2022, he received a final order of removal after he failed to show up to his immigration hearings. In the waning days of the Biden administration on January 14, 2025, ICE used their prosecutorial discretion and chose not to arrest Herrera-Garcia following his arrest by local law enforcement for driving without a license.

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