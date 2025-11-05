VELMENI Launches AI-Powered Voice Charting: Next Level Patient Care

VELMENI Voice Perio Charting VELMENI One Product Line

Transform the Way You Manage Periodontal Charting

SAVING TIME IS SAVING MONEY! VELMENI Voice is the ideal addition to the Clinical AI platform, VELMENI One!” — Mini Suri

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VELMENI today unveiled VELMENI Voice, an AI-driven voice recognition tool designed to transform periodontal charting and clinical documentation. Utilizing advanced speech technology with automation, VELMENI Voice eliminates manual data entry and the need for additional support, reduces contamination risks, and gives dental professionals more time to focus on patient care.This new entry, compliments the full suite of VELMENI One products. Transform the Way You Manage Periodontal Charting - It is a game changer on efficiency.VELMENI Voice automated periodontal charting-powered by advanced voice recognition.Capture pocket depth recordings instantly — eliminating the need for a additional support or manual entry.Why Dental Professionals Love ItBoost Efficiency — Offer full-mouth charting hands-free, without breaking focus or workflow.Reduce Contamination — Keep your hands on instruments, not keyboards.Enhance Patient Comfort — Fewer people in the operatory means a calmer, more private experience.Improve Patient Education — Patients hear readings in real time, boosting understanding and engagement.Why VELMENI Voice?Group Charting by Sextant — Save time by recording plaque, calculus, or bleeding in groups.Auto-Generate Clinical Notes — Notes are created automatically, ready for records.Claim-Ready Narratives — Instantly generate insurance documentation, reducing redundancy.VELMENI Voice — Hands-Free, Hassle-Free, AI-Driven Perio Charting.”Stop Charting Manually — Start Charting SmarterVELMENI Voice isn’t just about convenience — it’s about reimagining clinical efficiency. By automating perio charting, the platform helps dentists save time, stay focused, and improve patient experiences at every appointment.Experience VELMENI VoiceGet the latest information on our innovations: https://velmeni.ai/ About VELMENIVELMENI develops next-generation AI-powered solutions for dentistry, focusing on imaging, automation, and hands-free documentation. By integrating AI into everyday workflows, VELMENI empowers dental professionals to work smarter, increase efficiency, and deliver better patient care.VELMENI One is dentistry’s complete AI platform that brings everything together — 2D imaging, 3D analysis, and voice intelligence — all seamlessly connected. VELMENI for Dentists is the FDA-cleared detection AI for panoramic X-rays, transforming 2D images into powerful diagnostic tools.With 3D Verify, your CBCT scans are automatically checked before being sent to the lab — ensuring they’re clear, accurate, and ready for use.That means no wasted time, no costly re-takes, and no frustration — just smoother workflows and smarter care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.