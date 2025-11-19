VELMENI and Jazz Imaging Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Advanced AI Dental Findings to Imaging Workflows

Velmeni and Jazz Imaging Announce Partnership

Redefining Digital Workflows and Setting New Standards for Intelligent Imaging in Dentistry

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VELMENI, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for dental care, and Jazz Imaging, an innovative provider of dental imaging systems, today announced a strategic partnership designed to seamlessly integrate VELMENI’s AI-powered platform into Jazz Imaging’s advanced intraoral imaging solutions.The collaboration will allow dental professionals using Jazz Imaging’s Classic platform to automatically upload dental scans for AI analysis through VELMENI’s cloud-based platform. The AI findings, including pathology detections and other key diagnostic insights, are displayed directly within the Jazz Classic interface—enabling clinicians to make faster, more accurate treatment decisions while improving patient communication.“Our partnership with Jazz Imaging marks an important milestone in building a seamless experience for the dental professionals,” said Mini Suri, CEO of VELMENI. “By integrating our AI technology directly into Jazz Imaging’s ecosystem, we’re helping clinicians access real-time, data-driven insights right at the point of care—making dentistry more precise, efficient, and patient-centered.”“At Jazz Imaging, we’re committed to redefining the digital workflow for dental professionals,” said Todd Miller, CEO and Founder of Jazz Imaging. “VELMENI’s cutting-edge AI seamlessly enhances the diagnostic capabilities of Jazz Classic, empowering clinicians with deeper insights without disrupting their existing imaging processes.”Through this partnership, both companies are setting a new standard for intelligent imaging and diagnostic automation in dental care. The combined solution leverages Jazz Imaging’s trusted imaging hardware and software, combined with VELMENI’s next-generation AI algorithms, bringing unprecedented speed and accuracy to everyday clinical practice.About VELMENIVELMENI is an AI technology company transforming dental care through deep learning and clinical data intelligence. VELMENI One is the dental industry’s unified AI platform integrating 2D and 3D capabilities, claims automation, and voice — all in one place.The company’s AI platform seamlessly integrates with leading dental imaging systems and Practice Management Systems (PMS) to assist with automated pathology detection and patient education. VELMENI partners with dental professionals and enterprises worldwide to make dental diagnostics more accessible, proactive and educational.About Jazz ImagingJazz Imaging is a U.S.-based manufacturer of premium dental x-ray sensors and Classic imaging software, founded in 2015 in San Jose, California by the original creators of DEXIS and Gendex. Its SOLO and MINOR sensors deliver high-resolution images, exceptional patient comfort, and seamless integration with all major imaging software. Through the “Jazz Club” subscription, practices receive lifetime, zero-deductible coverage, fast replacements, and predictable costs and access to Classic software for free. Jazz Imaging empowers dental professionals with tools that elevate patient care and practice productivity.Media Contact:For VELMENItammy@velmeni.comFor Jazz Imagingpress@jazzimaging.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.