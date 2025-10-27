Chairman Comer Announces Transcribed Interviews with Discord, Reddit, Steam, and Twitch to Examine Online Radicalization
WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that the committee will hold transcribed interviews with the general counsels of Discord, Reddit, Steam, and Twitch to examine the radicalization of online forum users, including instances of open incitement to commit politically motivated acts. Chairman Comer previously requested the Chief Executive Officers of the companies to testify on October 8, 2025, but in light of the ongoing Democrat government shutdown, the committee will instead proceed with transcribed interviews to obtain the necessary information.
“In light of the Democrat government shutdown, the House Oversight Committee is moving forward with our investigation into the online radicalization of forum users by conducting transcribed interviews with representatives from Discord, Reddit, Steam, and Twitch. In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that extremists have used to promote violence. We look forward to hearing from these companies about the actions they are taking to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes,” said Chairman Comer.
Below are the dates for the transcribed interviews:
- November 4, 2025: Valve/Steam
- November 12, 2025: Discord
- November 18, 2025: Reddit
- November 20, 2025: Twitch
