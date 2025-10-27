Vitkac.com Luxury Online Shop Adjusts To New High-End Consumers’ Spending Habits

Vitkac Luxury Online Shop Grand Lodz Art Deco Photo Shoot

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- (New York, NY) As the fashion industry shifts into its 2026 season, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop is launching early access to its curated Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) collection, offering exclusive designer bags, accessories, and ready-to-wear pieces for both men and women. The initiative arrives at a moment of transition in the luxury market, demanding fresh attention to how consumers, brands, and channels engage in the remainder of the year.Market ContextAccording to a comprehensive report by McKinsey & Company, growth in the personal luxury goods sector is projected to slow to between 1% and 3% annually globally for the period 2024–27, a notable shift from the 5% compound annual growth rate seen in 2019–23.*A PwC survey indicates that U.S. consumers expect their holiday-season spending (gifts + other retail) to decline by roughly 5% year-over-year, with the average budget at about US$1,552 per person. Gifts alone are forecast to drop 11% to about US$721. **A further breakdown from the ThredUp holiday report shows nearly 40% of holiday budgets are planned for second-hand gifts, and 47% of consumers intend to sell unused goods to help fund purchases. Accessories represent roughly 40% of that shift. ***These trends reflect several converging dynamics: a decelerating growth baseline in luxury goods, heightened consumer value sensitivity, the rising role of circular economy practices in gifting, and the seasonal pressure on luxury retail to deliver relevance and exclusivity.Why SS26 Early Luxury Sales MatterVitkac’s curated SS26 offering allows consumers to engage with the season ahead of the standard retail wave, a strategic advantage in a constrained growth environment. Within that landscape: Trend forecasts for SS26 indicate heightened demand for expressive accessories and structured yet sustainable design cues.For luxury brands and retailers facing slower volume growth, exclusivity and direct-to-consumer relationships gain importance; Vitkac’s model emphasizes hand-picked pieces sourced via direct partnerships with design houses.With consumer budgets under pressure, offering limited-edition or early-release luxury pieces helps attract affluent or experience-focused buyers who remain active even in slower markets. According to a recent analysis, “affluent consumers appear confident … and continue to spend on discretionary goods and services,” while a separate value-seeking cohort pulls back. *****“The new generation of luxury consumers expects brands to understand their preferences instantly and deliver personalized experiences with precision,” said Mateusz Ciba, Managing Director of Vitkac.com. “This is where marketing automation and data-driven personalization become essential. Luxury retail must now blend craftsmanship with technology, curating exclusivity through smart segmentation, predictive analytics, and tailored engagement that respects the refined tastes of our clients.”The upcoming sale features items such as designer handbags, statement accessories, and limited-run pieces from high-end fashion houses and emerging designers. Each item was selected for craftsmanship, authenticity, and design excellence. Vitkac’s high-end online store offers fast shipping, flexible payment options, and supports its Loyalty Program which rewards members with points toward future savings and access to private events and early drops — thereby deepening customer engagement in a changing market.About Vitkac Luxury Online ShopFounded by Arkadiusz Likus, Vitkac Luxury Online Shop offers an unmatched array of men’s and women’s designer bags, shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry from 200+ prestigious brands, catering to discerning fashion-conscious clientele. Established in 2011 as an extension of the renowned VITKAC department store in Warsaw, with roots dating back to 1992 as an exclusive fashion brand importer in Poland, VITKAC boasts several luxurious boutiques across the country. Its Warsaw shopping center is the largest in Central and Eastern Europe, showcasing the finest luxury brands. From well-established names like Gucci, Versace, and Balmain to emerging favorites such as Jacquemus, DSquared2, and Rick Owens, Vitkac.com caters to the refined tastes of high-end clientele worldwide.** https://www.pwc.com/us/en/industries/consumer-markets/library/holiday-outlook-trends.html *** https://the-ethos.co/biggest-holiday-trend-seconfhand-gifting **** https://www.accio.com/business/ss26_fashion_trend ***** https://www.placer.ai/anchor/articles/retail-outlook-a-tale-of-two-consumers-heading-into-holiday-2025 Media Contact (U.S.)InterSearchMedia

