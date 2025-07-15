Luxury Handbags Remain Coveted Must-Haves Despite Tariff Uncertainty, Says Vitkac.com

Vitkac.com website

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Even in the face of ongoing tariff concerns impacting global trade, luxury handbags continue to hold their status as must-have fashion investments, according to Vitkac.com, one of Europe’s premier online luxury retailers.While shifting economic policies and increased import tariffs have raised concerns across the fashion industry, demand for high-end handbags from heritage brands such as Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga shows no sign of slowing. In fact, consumers are increasingly viewing luxury accessories as timeless investments that transcend economic fluctuations. Women’s luxury handbags have always symbolized more than fashion—they represent craftsmanship, legacy, and personal expression,” said Mateusz Ciba, Managing Director of Vitkac.com. “Despite tariff anxieties, our clients remain committed to purchasing iconic bags because they know these pieces hold long-term value, both emotionally and financially.”Vitkac.com reports continued strong sales in luxury bags across key markets, with particularly high interest in collectible limited-edition pieces and reissued archival styles from designers like Gucci, Prada, and Fendi.In addition to women’s bags, men’s luxury bags are rapidly rising as a top category. From sleek crossbody styles and structured briefcases to designer backpacks and weekenders, men are embracing luxury accessories like never before. Labels such as Loewe, Dior, and Givenchy are seeing increased demand from male shoppers who value both function and fashion. “We’ve seen significant growth in men’s bags, particularly as luxury streetwear and elevated casual looks continue to dominate,” adds Ciba. “Men are investing in statement pieces that reflect their lifestyle and individuality.”Ciba emphasizes that the global shift toward quiet luxury and thoughtful consumption has further solidified the handbag’s position as a wardrobe essential. Shoppers are gravitating toward classic silhouettes and understated designs that offer enduring appeal rather than chasing fleeting trends.Vitkac.com remains a trusted source for luxury fashion, offering curated selections from the world’s most prestigious fashion houses with seamless international shipping and high-end client services.For U.S. Media Inquiries Contact: Atlanta Digital Marketing Agency : InterSearchMediaCelestine Chukumba Ph.D.InterSearchMedia404-850-1761

