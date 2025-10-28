Nova Lux DR Properties: High Season Opens a Window for Wellness-Driven Real Estate in the Dominican Republic

Baycana (Cana Bay, Punta Cana): An incomparable landscape environment that combines comfort, Dominican cultural authenticity. Makkai Residences (Cap Cana): Minimalist elegance amid lush nature, serene indoor-outdoor continuity, and access to private beaches and greenways. Riviera Lake (Cap Cana): Intimate, low-density (32 homes) organized around lakeside tranquility, trails, and dedicated wellness spaces. Kathy Colon brings an MBA and MPH and years in senior roles at Microsoft, IBM Watson, and Salesforce to reimagine how buyers acquire, outfit, and operate villas in the DR.

Nova Lux spotlights DR’s high season as prime time for wellness real estate where rental returns, mindful design, and investor-friendly policy converge.

Today’s luxury buyer wants space to breathe, not just showpieces. The key is to understand seasonal opportunities and specific markets related to the high season” — Kathy Colon, CEO & Founder of Nova Lux DR Properties

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nova Lux DR Properties is focusing on bringing awareness to the Dominican Republic’s high season (mid-December through April), when visitor volumes, occupancy, and nightly rates peak, creating the strongest window for short-term rental assets. The country’s dry season from December to April aligns with the busiest travel months and most favorable weather, underpinning premium pricing and near-full calendars in resort markets. ( Visit Dominican Republic “Today’s luxury buyer wants space to breathe, not just showpieces. The key is to understand seasonal opportunities and specific markets related to the high season,” said Kathy Colon, CEO & Founder of Nova Lux DR Properties. “Our clients are prioritizing longevity, mental clarity, and homes that feel good to live in. These are properties designed around nature, airflow, light, and restorative routines. The beauty is that this wellness blueprint pairs naturally with high-season rental demand.”Returns anchored by tourism strengthThe Dominican Republic continues to deliver attractive gross rental yields. Nationally, average gross yields reached 7.12% in Q1 2025, up from 6.74% in Q2 2024, with prime locations often approaching ~10% depending on product, location, and management. Typical project-level outlooks of 6–12% gross annually are realistic in high-demand corridors. ( Global Property Guide Tourism momentum is a key tailwind: the country surpassed 11.19 million visitors in 2024. That’s a historic record that continues to support year-round arrivals and high-season booking velocity. Connectivity is straightforward via major international gateways including Punta Cana (PUJ), Santo Domingo/Las Américas (SDQ), Santiago/Cibao (STI), and Puerto Plata (POP). (Presidencia de la República Dominicana)Stable macro backdrop and investor-friendly policyReal GDP grew 5.0% in 2024 (Central Bank), and multilaterals see growth in the low-single digits for 2025, reinforcing a resilient macro base for real-asset investment. CONFOTUR incentives further support after-tax returns with eligible projects that may receive up to 15 years of property tax (IPI) exemption, plus 3% transfer-tax relief at purchase. (Banco Central Dominicana)Luxury’s new wellness look isn’t a bonus—it’s the blueprint“Call it a shift from prestige to purpose,” added Colon. “Biophilic design, natural ventilation, healthy materials, circadian lighting, spa-level baths, and meditation rooms. These aren’t extras anymore. They’re the standard our buyers expect, and they’re exactly what we curate.”In the Dominican Republic, Nova Lux’s curation emphasizes intentional, wellness-centered living with homes that integrate greenery and views, cross-breezes, organic palettes, and stress-reducing layouts with effortless indoor-outdoor flow. “A well-designed home can reduce stress, increase focus, and support better sleep. That’s what buyers are asking for and expecting,” said Colon.Featured wellness-centered communities curated by Nova Lux- Baycana (Cana Bay, Punta Cana): An incomparable landscape environment that combines comfort, Dominican cultural authenticity.- Makkai Residences (Cap Cana): Minimalist elegance amid lush nature, serene indoor-outdoor continuity, and access to private beaches and greenways.- Riviera Lake (Cap Cana): Intimate, low-density (32 homes) organized around lakeside tranquility, trails, and dedicated wellness spaces.Punta Cana to Las Terrenas: two complementary lifestylesPunta Cana offers unmatched access with daily direct internationals into PUJ and a robust hospitality ecosystem ideal for consistent STR performance. Las Terrenas (Samaná Peninsula) delivers a calmer, nature-forward pace reachable by scenic highway that’s favored by buyers seeking authenticity and biophilic living.A founder’s vision: where investment meets well-beingColon brings an MBA and MPH and years in senior roles at Microsoft, IBM Watson, and Salesforce to reimagine how buyers acquire, outfit, and operate villas in the DR. “Boutique villas are holistic investments in wellness and generational wealth,” she said. “The next wave is hyper-intentional: smaller scale, bigger impact, concierge-level services, integrated wellness features, and communities that extend beyond the front door.”Why High Season + Nova Lux Now- Seasonality advantage: December–April drives peak occupancy and ADR across resort corridors, maximizing cash flow for STR assets. (Visit Dominican Republic)- Yield momentum: National gross yields 7.12% (Q1 2025), rising from 6.74% (Q2 2024); prime areas can near ~10%. Typical 6–12% gross returns are achievable in high-demand projects. (Global Property Guide)- Tourism records: 11.19M visitors in 2024 underpin resilient demand for quality rentals. (Presidencia de la República Dominicana)- Policy support: CONFOTUR can provide up to 15 years IPI exemption and transfer-tax relief on eligible projects. (Real Estate DR)- Access: Multiple international airports support frequent, direct access to key markets including: $40 Billion Infrastructure going up: $30B in transportation, Railway/airports/pots System, Tourism Infrastructure attractions $7B, energy and utilities , renewable energy, grid modernization $3B. (Visit Dominican Republic)About Nova Lux DR PropertiesNova Lux DR Properties is a boutique advisory focused on wellness-driven, luxury real estate in the Dominican Republic. From Punta Cana, Las Terrenas to Cabarete/Sosua, Nova Lux curates villas and residences that align lifestyle outcomes with disciplined returns, guiding clients through site selection, due diligence, design, furnishing, management, and rental strategy.

