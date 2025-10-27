Berlin Barracks / Fatal fire investigation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A3007462

TROOPERS: Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais, Detective Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit / Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: About 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

LOCATION: Water Street, Northfield, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal fire investigation

VICTIM: Robert Edson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fire in which one person was killed this past Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at a residence in Northfield.

The Northfield Fire Department was called at about 5 a.m. Friday to 346 Water St. for a report of a fire. The fire department responded and found a camper trailer and nearby home fully engulfed; both structures were extinguished. The fire department discovered a body in the camper trailer. Northfield Fire and Northfield Police requested assistance from members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Investigators responded and assisted in the removal of the body, which was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for identification and autopsy. The victim has been identified as Robert Edson, 38, who lived in the camper trailer. FEIU investigators were able to determine the fire originated inside the camper trailer and is not believed to be suspicious.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Christopher Blais at the Royalton Barracks 802-234-9933, or Detective Trooper Christopher Finley at the St. Albans Barracks 802-524-5993. Individuals also can contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

The Vermont Department of Public Safety would like to remind all Vermont residents to test their home smoke carbon monoxide alarms and be sure they are installed per manufacturer recommendations. For more information, please visit https://firesafety.vermont.gov.

- 30 -