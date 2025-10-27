L’heure de Réflexion: Sagesse et Abondance Explores Awareness and Wisdom in Paris

Cover of Sagesse et Abondance, a philosophical work by Dr. Dazhun Zhang exploring awareness, wisdom, and the inner source of abundance.

Hosted by the Sagesse et Abondance Fellowship, the Paris gathering invites reflection on awareness, gratitude, and creative responsibility in modern life.

Rappelez-vous que vous n’avez pas besoin de la chercher à l’extérieur, car vous êtes votre propre source d’abondance.” — Sagesse et Abondance

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sagesse et Abondance Fellowship will host L’heure de réflexion : Sagesse et Abondance on December 13, 2025, in Paris’s 8th arrondissement. The afternoon gathering is devoted to quiet dialogue and thoughtful presence, exploring how the philosophy of Sagesse et Abondance continues to inspire reflection across disciplines. Participants will consider abundance as awareness and wisdom as a lived experience.Published in 2023, Sagesse et Abondance is a philosophical work by Dr. Dazhun Zhang that explores the inner relationship between wisdom, awareness, and human connection. Drawing on both Eastern philosophy and Jungian psychology, the book proposes that abundance is not a matter of possession but of perception, an awakening of consciousness that transforms how one encounters the world. Its quiet prose and reflective tone have resonated with readers across disciplines, inviting them to rediscover attention as a creative and ethical act.The event will bring together readers of Sagesse et Abondance, most of whom are based in Paris and its surroundings, working in fields such as finance, media, publishing, education, and architecture. They are connected not by profession but by a shared resonance with the book’s vision of awareness and abundance. Within this quiet fellowship, reflection becomes a way of seeing and dialogue a form of attention.They share a commitment to reflection as a form of clarity and to awareness as a foundation for creativity and responsibility. Through their professional and personal practices, they seek to bring moments of stillness and meaning into environments shaped by speed, performance, and complexity. In a world increasingly measured by acceleration, such reflection becomes an act of renewal, a quiet resistance that restores depth to perception.Their exchanges will explore how the act of attention can renew human connection in a time of distraction and how gratitude and lucidity can become sources of creative strength. The Fellowship views such encounters as a living continuation of the book’s philosophy, an attempt to translate ideas of wisdom and abundance into gestures of presence, listening, and dialogue.ProgramThe afternoon will open with a reading from Sagesse et Abondance, followed by a collective reflection on the book’s central themes. Participants will then join a moderated conversation where ideas from different disciplines meet in a spirit of attentiveness and respect. The meeting will conclude with a moment of silence and closing reflections on how awareness can guide thought and action.The intention is to preserve a space where listening and thought can unfold without haste or interruption. The organisers describe the gathering as an occasion for reflection rather than debate, an opportunity to think together with clarity and care.“Abundance begins where attention deepens, where thought learns to see rather than to grasp. This gathering invites reflection that is both lucid and humane, a dialogue shaped by listening as much as by speech,” said a representative of the Sagesse et Abondance Fellowship.To pause, in this sense, is not to withdraw but to return to the rhythm of understanding itself. The Fellowship regards each moment of awareness as a quiet act of creation, where perception becomes presence and attention becomes care.Practical informationThe event will take place in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on the afternoon of December 13, 2025. The gathering will be held in a quiet setting to encourage reflection and attentive dialogue.Note to editors (French) :« L’heure de réflexion : Sagesse et Abondance » se tiendra à Paris le 13 décembre 2025, dans le 8ᵉ arrondissement.Organisé par le Sagesse et Abondance Fellowship, ce moment de rencontre et de dialogue explorera la portée contemporaine de la philosophie de Sagesse et Abondance, en invitant les participants à considérer l’abondance comme une forme de conscience et la sagesse comme une expérience vécue.La rencontre réunira des lecteurs principalement basés à Paris et en région parisienne, issus de la finance, des médias, de l’édition, de l’éducation et de l’architecture. Ce cercle informel partage une même sensibilité à l’égard de la réflexion, de l’attention et de la responsabilité créative. À travers leurs échanges, les participants chercheront à traduire les idées du livre en une pratique vivante de la présence et de l’écoute, en écho aux valeurs de gratitude, de clarté et d’harmonie défendues par l’ouvrage.Le programme comprendra une lecture de Sagesse et Abondance, suivie d’un temps de réflexion collective et d’un dialogue entre disciplines. La rencontre s’achèvera dans un moment de silence partagé, symbole d’un retour à soi et à la profondeur de l’attention.Ce rendez-vous se veut un espace de calme et de sincérité, propice à une pensée qui s’élabore sans hâte ni interruption, où la réflexion devient un geste d’abondance et la présence une forme de sagesse.

