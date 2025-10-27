New United States Attorney For The Middle District Of Pennsylvania Appointed

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Brian D. Miller, former Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, has been appointed United States Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania effective October 27, 2025. Mr. Miller was appointed by order of United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi. Mr. Miller’s interim appointment is for 120 days or until a Presidential appointment is made, whichever occurs first. In September 2025, President Trump nominated Mr. Miller to be the Middle District of Pennsylvania’s United States Attorney, and his nomination is pending the Senate confirmation process.

Previously, Mr. Miller was also confirmed by the United States Senate to be the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery on June 2, 2020. Mr. Miller’s other prior positions include Senior Associate White House Counsel; Inspector General of the United States General Services Administration (Senate confirmed on July 22, 2005); Senior Counsel to the Deputy Attorney General; Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia; Special Counsel on Health Care Fraud for the Deputy Attorney General; and Counsel to the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. He has also served as Acting General Counsel of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2025.

As a federal prosecutor, Mr. Miller litigated civil and criminal cases in multiple federal district and appellate courts, involving terrorism and terrorist financing, drug-related conspiracies and murder, and the False Claims Act. As an inspector general, Mr. Miller is known for his investigation of a lavish GSA conference in Las Vegas.

Mr. Miller was honored to receive the Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Award, the EOUSA Director’s Award for Superior Performance as an AUSA, and the David M. Walker Excellence in Government Performance and Accountability Award, which recognizes and honors government audit professionals who have made sustained contributions to improve government performance and accountability through their leadership in transforming government organizations.

He replaces former Acting United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, who is now occupying the First Assistant U.S. Attorney position within the office.

Mr. Miller received bachelor’s degree from Temple University and his law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. He resides in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

