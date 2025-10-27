Submit Release
House Bill 1957 Printer's Number 2468

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors

OTTEN, HANBIDGE, MAYES, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, WAXMAN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUENST, BOROWSKI, GIRAL, PIELLI, PROBST, KHAN, HOWARD, SCHWEYER, KINKEAD, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, SCHLOSSBERG, MALAGARI, D. WILLIAMS, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, DEASY, O'MARA, GREEN, DALEY, BOYD, BRIGGS

Short Title

A Joint Resolution proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing for personal reproductive liberty.

Memo Subject

Reproductive Rights Amendment

